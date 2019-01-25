GREENSBORO — School leaders have taken five school faucets or drinking fountains out of service, following a round of tap-by-tap lead testing at 10 Guilford County schools.
The district did the testing in November and December and got results back in December and early January. That’s according to an interim report on the testing the district released Friday afternoon.
The district also tested for copper, but no taps at the 10 schools tested above the Environmental Protection Agency’s copper action level of 1.3 parts per million. These tests mark the beginning of what district leaders expect to be the testing of all drinking-water taps in 99 schools across the district.
Out of 324 faucets or fountains used for drinking at the 10 schools, five tested at or above the district’s new action level of 10-parts-per-billion for lead for the initial draw test. The highest was 83 parts per billion. Research shows when lead builds up in young children, it can harm their intelligence, focus and behavior.
The taps included:
- Allen Jay Elementary in High Point: A drinking station near Room 11 (66 parts per billion) and a steamer fixture in the school’s cafeteria (11 ppb)
- Frazier Elementary in Greensboro: A nurse’s station faucet in Room 247
- Foust Elementary in Greensboro: the left water cooler in the hallway near room
- Penn Griffin School for the Arts in High Point: A cafeteria basin pan
In all cases, when the tests came back, the district took the fountains or faucets out of service before the start of the next school day, the interim report says. The Foust Elementary water cooler will be replaced, and the Allen Jay drinking station will be removed because it’s rarely used anyway, the report says. The others are out of service for now, awaiting further scrutiny and potential action.
Testers found no lead levels above 10 parts-per-billion at Claxton, Falkener, Kirkman Park and Morehead elementaries and none at Southeast and Swann Middle.
District administrators adopted 10-parts-per-billion as an action level for fixing or removing specific taps. That’s a stricter standard than the approximately 20-parts-per-billion action threshold they used for their last round of tests. That prior threshold was based on then-guidance from the EPA for schools.
The district is using the 10-parts standard out of an “abundance of caution and to protect the health of students and staff,” according to the district’s report.
Unlike some other states, North Carolina does not require schools to test for lead in their drinking water unless they use wells. However, the EPA recommends districts also test taps at schools that draw from city or town water sources.
Last winter and spring, the district voluntarily tested one faucet per school at 99 schools. Those were in buildings connected to municipal water sources and on district property. Out of the 99 taps tested that time around, three taps at three different schools had lead levels of nearly 20 parts per billion or more. The highest was 194 in a small sink in the kitchen at Southeast Middle. School leaders performed additional tests, determined the faucets themselves were the likely source of the lead in the water and replaced the faucets.
Initially, school leaders released the results in July without announcing any plan for more testing or future action. In August, however, the district began a variety of steps. Those including bringing in a consultant, beginning an inventory of faucets and fountains and starting a daily “flushing” in almost every district school. That meant staff have had to run all the drinking water taps briefly before the start of school each day, to flush out any lead that might have leached out overnight.
They also said they would come up with a plan to test the rest of the drinking taps in the schools.
School leaders selected the 10 schools to start tap-by-tap testing based on age of students (prioritizing younger students), age of fixtures in the building and any prior elevated levels from last school year’s tests.
These 10 schools now have the go-ahead from the district to stop flushing their taps each day. The remaining 89 district schools still awaiting testing will continue the daily water flushing protocol, according to a district news release.