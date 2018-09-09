GREENSBORO — The 2018 graduation rate for Guilford County Schools dipped slightly from the year before, as new, tougher rules governing which students must be counted came into play.
The district saw 89.4 percent of the students counted graduate within four years, called a "cohort" graduation rate. That's down just under half a percentage point from 89.8 percent the year before.
Under the old formula, if a high school student transferred into the district already behind on requirements to graduate on time, those students didn't count toward the school or district graduation rates, Guilford district leaders said.
Now those students count in both calculations. Also, off-track students who transfer between schools in the district are now included in their new school's graduation rate, where before they only counted for the district rate.
The state rate also dipped slightly (to 86.3), as did the rates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg (to 85.1) and Winston-Salem/Forsyth (to 84.4). Wake County saw a slight increase (to 89.1).
The dip for Guilford County Schools marks a break in a string of record-high graduation rates for the district. Like many other school districts across the state and nation, Guilford County Schools has made significant progress on graduation rates in the last decade, pulling up its rates by about 10 percentage points since 2009. Over the same time period, it cut in half the gap between black and white student graduations.
Guilford County Schools continues to have the best graduation rate among the five biggest North Carolina school districts and to beat the statewide graduation average.
District schools with 100 percent graduation rates include:
- Early College at Guilford.
- Greensboro College Middle College.
- Kearns Academy at Central.
- Middle College at Bennett.
- Middle College at GTCC-High Point.
- Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown.
- Middle College at N.C. A&T.
- Middle College at UNC-Greensboro.
- Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.
- STEM Early College at A&T.
- The Academy at Smith.
- Weaver Academy.