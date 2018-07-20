GREENSBORO — The last time Brandy Gabutti signed up her child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, it was in a hospital in Pennsylvania upon giving birth.
Four years later and hundreds of miles to the south, she showed up to a sign-up event at the Greensboro Children’s Museum with her daughter on Friday, excited to get back on the free-books-in-the-mail bandwagon.
The program, started by famous country music singer and entrepreneur Dolly Parton, sends children one free book in the mail each month from birth till they turn 5.
Parton’s library mails books to children in a variety of states, counties and localities around the country and world. The organization, which delivered its 100 millionth book in February, selects a wide variety of books aimed at sparking a love of literacy for babies, toddlers and children.
Starting this month, all children under 5 in Guilford County can sign up by visiting www.patgc.org/dpil and following the instructions. The local rollout of the program launched earlier this spring, but leaders initially focused on signing up children from just four Guilford zip codes where leaders were most concerned about potential lack of reading materials in households of young children.
From the beginning of the rollout they’ve had lots of families from other areas of the county interested in participating, said Patti Learman, the director of Parents as Teachers of Guilford County. Her nonprofit affiliate has a contract to operate and promote the Imagination Library program on behalf of Guilford County Partnership for Children, part of the Smart Start network
Learman said she kept asking when they could expand and recently got the OK from Smart Start.
There’s no cap on how many children they can sign up and once in the system children are guaranteed to keep receiving books until they reach age 5, as long as they continue to live in Guilford County and keep their address up to date. More than 1,300 children in the county are now getting books.
A huge factor in the growth of the program has been governments and nonprofit organizations willing to partner with the Imagination Library. Money for the program here comes from the state. North Carolina legislators put aside $3.5 million for this first year of the budget and $7 million for the second year to allow Smart Start, a public-private partnership for early childhood health and education, to offer free books through Parton’s library to children across the state. A little less than half of North Carolina counties already had the program.
At the county-wide launch celebration on Friday, 4-year-old Gabi Gabbutti wore a teal rhinestone tiara. Brandy Gabutti said she was sad to discover her daughter couldn’t keep getting the books when they moved back in 2015, and she was eager to sign up now that it has changed.
“When I heard this, I was like ‘Yea!’” she said.
At Friday’s kickoff, Parents as Teachers handed Gabi her first book this time around: “The Little Engine that Could.” While the little girl already has that title, her mother thinks they’ll hang on to this one because it’s a nice edition and a handy, smaller size.
Plus, it fits into one of Gabi’s two favorite topics for books.
“Trains and kitty cats,” she said, twirling in her skirt in a burst of joy. “Cats and trains; trains and kitty cats.”