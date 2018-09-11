GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has canceled after-school activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday because severe weather is expected.
In its announcement late Tuesday, the school district said athletic games and practices as well as after-school performances and meetings won't be held.
ACES after-school care won't operate either day.
Schools, however, are still scheduled to be open all week.
Earlier Tuesday, the district announced that its school board meeting will be held at noon Thursday instead of 6 p.m.