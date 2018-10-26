GREENSBORO — Guilford College and three other schools are suing the federal government over a recent change to immigration policy that could make it easier to ban international students from this country for up to a decade.
The suit, filed Tuesday in federal District Court in Greensboro, said this change could cause tens of thousands of students from other countries to face lengthy bans against returning to the United States after staying here too long — in some cases inadvertently.
The suit targets an Aug. 9 memorandum issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The plaintiffs call it “a massive reconfiguration of the immigration laws relating to higher education.”
In the memo, the agency changed how it determines unlawful presence of international students, scholars and researchers who hold F, J and M visas.
International students can be sanctioned if they overstay their visas. If they stay in the United States for more than 180 days after their visa expires, they can be banned from re-entering the country for three years. If they stay over by more than a year, the ban is extended to 10 years. The policy change didn’t alter those standards.
Under the former policy, the clock for counting a person’s unlawful presence status started after a formal ruling by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The new policy starts counting as soon as a student leaves school or when immigration officials say someone commits an infraction, such as working too many hours on campus, failing to report a new address or taking too few courses.
That clock, in other words, could start much earlier under the new policy. Plaintiffs said international students in many cases might not be aware that they have violated immigration rules.
Inside Higher Education, a website that covers college and university issues, reported this week that advocates say international students could face lengthy bans for relatively minor or unintentional infractions. Inside Higher Education also reported that the immigration service is hoping to reduce the number of students who stay past their visas.
The plaintiffs say the new policy was implemented without following standard procedure, is inconsistent with federal law and does away with due process protections under the Constitution.
In a statement, Guilford College President Jane Fernandes said campuses are already seeing harmful effects of the new policy and are having to make substantial changes in the way they work with international students. The change has created what she called “a climate of fear” among international students already here.
The lengthy potential bans, she said, “have a profound effect on students and colleges alike: they banish the student from our country for a lengthy period of time, and thus they sever the critical student-college relationship.
“Beyond that,” she added, “this new policy diminishes the United States’ standing as a global leader in education, as international students are fearful that if they come here to study but make a mistake, it will have life-altering consequences.”
In the lawsuit, Guilford says 26 current students and six recent graduates hold F-1 visas, the most common type of visa issued to international students. Recent graduates can stay in this country for another year after finishing school for what’s called “optional practical training,” or work that relates directly to a student’s college major.
The other colleges that filed suit are The New School in New York City, Foothill-De Anza Community College District in California and Haverford College, a private Pennsylvania school that, like Guilford, was founded by Quakers.
The Guilford College International Club also is a plaintiff.
The defendants named in this suit are two federal agencies — the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — and their leaders.
Nearly 394,000 international students held F-1 visas as of September 2017, according to the U.S. State Department — a decline of 26 percent in five years. Nearly 344,000 people held J-1, or student exchange, visas, and almost 9,600 students had M-1 visas to attend technical schools.