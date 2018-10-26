The NBA legend was joined briefly on stage by M.L. Carr, a Guilford College basketball star who later played for the Boston Celtics, Abdul-Jabbar’s arch-rival.

Construction projects at the private college include renovations of athletics facilities and three large residence halls, additions to its art building and creation of more student gathering spaces.

THEY SAID IT

Statements from others at Guilford College about the federal lawsuit filed this week:

"The current U.S. government and administration have increasingly made biased policies and unwelcoming statements that directly impact non-immigrant international students. Overwhelmingly these changes discourage and impede our international student community members from pursuing a positive educational experience in the U.S. Furthermore, institutions ... like Guilford College are directly and negatively impacted by these policies. Challenging the recent DHS policy memorandum is a small and essential step towards limiting the damage being done."

— Daniel Diaz, director of Guilford's study abroad program and an international student adviser

"As a student who was born and lived outside the United States, I understand the significance of having space for international students to have our voices heard in this country. ... On behalf of the International Club, we condemn the current administration’s lack of awareness and thoughtlessness towards international students and we are honored to join in solidarity with Guilford College and other higher education institutions in taking on this urgent case."

— Kristy Shammas, president of the Guilford College International Club