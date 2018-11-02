JAMESTOWN — GTCC has three new trustees.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Kip Blakely, Brent D. Moore and Allison Mullins of Greensboro to fill vacancies on the community college’s 13-member Board of Trustees.
Blakely has held a series of management positions with 3M and HAECO Americas, a Greensboro airplane maintenance and products company. Most recently, he was president of Technology Concepts & Design, a Greensboro computer forensics company. Blakely holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and is a former chairman of the GTCC Foundation Board of Directors.
Moore is CEO and general counsel of ABM Capital Management, a Greensboro hedge fund, and serves on several boards, including the Greensboro Sports Council. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and got a law degree and an MBA from the University of Virginia.
Mullins is an attorney and one of two founders of Turning Point Litigation, a Greensboro law firm. She holds her bachelor's and law degrees from Wake Forest University.
Blakely will serve the final year remaining on the term of Russell Stellfox, who resigned after four years on the board.
Moore will finish the two years left on the term of Samantha Magill, who resigned after taking a new job out of state.
Mullins will replace John Snider, whose term expired this summer. She'll serve a full four-year term.
Blakely and Moore were sworn in at the board's Oct. 18 meeting. Mullins is expected to take office at the board's Dec. 12 meeting.