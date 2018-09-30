GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will hold its annual College Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Admission representatives from more than 100 two- and four-year colleges and universities and the military are expected to attend. Financial aid sessions will be held at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The event is free, and so is parking.
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, which is sponsoring the event, will award a $500 scholarship to a high school senior.
For more information about GCS College Night, click here.
College Night is one of several college-related activities planned for October.
• Guilford Parent Academy kicks off its College Planning Series on Monday night with a session on choosing a school. Its next event, scheduled for Oct. 10, covers financial aid and scholarships. Click here for more details.
• NC Countdown for College, organized by the College Foundation of North Carolina, runs throughout October. Many N.C. colleges and universities will waive application fees for the week of Oct. 15-19. Click here for that list of schools.