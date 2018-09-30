College Night at Greensboro Coliseum
Buy Now

High school students and parents browse college information tables inside the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center during GCS College Night, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will hold its annual College Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Admission representatives from more than 100 two- and four-year colleges and universities and the military are expected to attend. Financial aid sessions will be held at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The event is free, and so is parking.

The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, which is sponsoring the event, will award a $500 scholarship to a high school senior.

For more information about GCS College Night, click here.

College Night is one of several college-related activities planned for October. 

• Guilford Parent Academy kicks off its College Planning Series on Monday night with a session on choosing a school. Its next event, scheduled for Oct. 10, covers financial aid and scholarships. Click here for more details.

• NC Countdown for College, organized by the College Foundation of North Carolina, runs throughout October. Many N.C. colleges and universities will waive application fees for the week of Oct. 15-19. Click here for that list of schools.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you