GREENVILLE — East Carolina University's chancellor will step down in less than two months.
The university announced Monday morning that Cecil Staton's last day will be May 3, the date of ECU's spring commencement.
ECU didn't give a reason for Staton's departure after less than three years.
In a statement, Staton said he and wife Catherine "are very grateful for our time at ECU."
Staton started work July 1, 2016 as ECU's 11th chancellor after two years as a vice chancellor for the University System of Georgia and a year as interim chancellor at Valdosta State University. He previously ran three media companies, served five terms in the Georgia state senate and worked for more than a decade as a college professor at two Georgia colleges.
The university in its Monday news release credited Staton with leading a rebranding effort to raise ECU's stature beyond eastern North Carolina, launching a $500 million capital campaign and overhauling the athletics department by hiring a new athletics director and head coaches for the struggling football and men's basketball teams.
But there has been plenty of grumbling during Staton's tenure.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported in early 2018 that critics blamed Staton for a run of poor football seasons and for his role in buying a $1.3 million house off-campus for the chancellor. Carolina Journal reported later in 2018 that Staton was seeking a buyout — a report that Staton denied — after butting heads with Harry Smith, an ECU graduate and chairman of the Board of Governors.
In January, the Daily Reflector of Greenville reported that 130 people — former trustees, Greenville political and business leaders and members of the university's foundation — defended Staton in a letter to former UNC leader Margaret Spellings.
Staton will remain in Greenville through June 30 as an adviser to UNC System President Bill Roper and whoever is named ECU's interim chancellor.