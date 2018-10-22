GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will hit a milestone next week in the construction of a new engineering complex when it razes an old YMCA building.
The university will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday to mark the demolition of the former Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA at East Market and North Dudley streets and break ground on the building that will replace it.
The original Hayes-Taylor Y went up in 1939 with a $50,000 contribution from industrialist Ceasar Cone. It was named for Sallie Hayes and Andrew Taylor, Cone’s housekeeper and butler.
The historic site served black residents of segregated Greensboro during the Jim Crow era. Civil rights meetings as well as the negotiations to end the downtown Woolworth sit-ins were held in the building.
A&T bought the site in 2011 and recently fenced it in to begin asbestos removal and demolition of the building's interior. A larger and more modern Hayes-Taylor Y opened on East Florida Street, next door to Barber Park, in 2015.
The old YMCA site will be the home of A&T’s Engineering Research and Innovation Complex. Construction on the $90 million project, paid for by a 2016 state bond, is scheduled to start early next year. A&T expects to open the building in late 2021.
A&T says this new engineering research facility will be a catalyst for short- and long-term economic growth and development.