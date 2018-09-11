Many North Carolina colleges have canceled classes this week as Hurricane Florence threatens the East Coast.
UNCG, N.C. A&T and most other Greensboro schools will close. UNC System schools, including N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina, also will close.
Here's a look at area schools:
• UNCG will cancel classes and all other university activities starting at noon Wednesday. Residence halls and dining halls will remain open. The university expects normal operations to resume at 5 p.m. Sunday and classes to start back up Monday morning. UNCG has rescheduled several athletic events, including Wednesday’s women’s soccer home game against N.C. State.
• N.C. A&T also will close at noon Wednesday. All campus events except for Wednesday's on-campus Fall Career Fair have been canceled. Dorms and the dining hall will remain open. A&T expects to resume normal campus activities at 5 p.m. Sunday and begin classes Monday morning.
• High Point University has canceled Friday classes. Students may remain on campus, and dorms and other student services will be open.
• Greensboro College will close at noon Wednesday and won't hold classes Thursday or Friday. The college is encouraging students to go home. The college will decide Sunday afternoon whether it will reopen Monday.
• Bennett College will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Residence halls will stay open.
• Guilford College has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday. The college will remain open, and all normal student services will continue. The Bryan Series event scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Oct. 1. Guilford's football game at Davidson College will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday instead of Saturday.
• Elon University will close at 8 a.m. Thursday. Classes, student activities and athletic events won’t be held Thursday or Friday. Dorms will remain open, but the university has “strongly encouraged” students to leave campus. Elon's football game against William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., will be postponed.
• Elon University School of Law in Greensboro will be closed Thursday and Friday. Alan Dershowitz's lecture scheduled for Thursday night won't be held. The law school expects to reopen Monday.
• Wake Forest University will remain open, but its home football game Thursday night against Boston College will be moved up two hours to 5:30 p.m. It will be shown on ESPN as scheduled.
• Winston-Salem State University won't hold classes Thursday or Friday. Dorms and the dining hall will remain open. The Down East Classic, scheduled for Saturday in Rocky Mount against Elizabeth City State, has been canceled.
Elsewhere in North Carolina:
• UNC-Chapel Hill will cancel classes after 5 p.m. Tuesday, and N.C. State will cancel classes after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Both schools will remain closed the rest of the week. Residence halls will remain open. Both universities expect to resume normal operations at 5 p.m. Sunday. UNC won't play its Saturday home football game against Central Florida, and N.C. State won't play at home against West Virginia on Saturday.
• East Carolina University closed at noon Tuesday and will remain closed all week. Residence halls will stay open, but students “are strongly encouraged” to head home. ECU also canceled Saturday's football game at Virginia Tech.
• UNC-Wilmington on Monday issued a mandatory campus evacuation notice. Classes are canceled for the rest of the week starting Tuesday morning. All students must be out of their dorms and off campus by noon Tuesday. The university says UNC-Asheville will take in UNCW students who have no other housing options.
• Duke University has canceled classes after 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Saturday. All athletic events scheduled on campus from Thursday to Sunday won't be held.
• UNC-Pembroke and N.C. Central University in Durham have both canceled classes Wednesday through Friday.
• Appalachian State University in Boone will cancel classes and other campus events starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
In the northeastern part of the state, Elizabeth City State University canceled classes for the week effective at noon today. Residence halls will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Chowan University also canceled classes after 5 p.m. Tuesday but has not yet decided whether to evacuate its campus in Murfreesboro.
• Campbell University will cancel classes for the week starting Wednesday. Its law school will close noon Wednesday. Campbell will play Coastal Carolina in Buies Creek at 2 p.m. Wednesday. That game was moved from Saturday in Conway, S.C.
• Fayetteville State University said students may leave campus residence halls, but the campus will remain open for now.
• Several K-12 districts along the coast have closed. That includes school districts in Brunswick, Currituck, Dare and New Hanover counties. Guilford County Schools has made no decision but will hold its Board of Education meeting at noon Thursday instead of 6 p.m.