GREENSBORO — Former Summerfield Town Council Member Todd Rotruck has decided not to take any further legal action to regain his seat, effectively ending a process that began 18 months ago.
The N.C. Court of Appeals in September issued a ruling that affirmed an earlier decision saying Rotruck was not a resident of the town in the 30 days before the May 2018 primary and was not eligible to vote that year.
Rotruck said Monday that he has several options including asking for another hearing of his case, but that he's disenchanted with the judicial system and "I’m tired of wasting money."
In an 18-page ruling issued a month ago, the appeals court said that a Guilford County Superior Court judge did not make any errors when he ruled that the Guilford County Board of Elections was justified in deciding that Rotruck was a resident of Greensboro, not Summerfield, at the time of the primary.
The local elections board made its decision at an April 2018 hearing after Summerfield resident Janelle Robinson challenged Rotruck’s residency.
Rotruck was elected in 2017.
After the election board’s ruling, the Town Council barred him from serving without voting on the matter.
He said that although he still doesn't live in the Summerfield property he owns, it should be renovated within a couple of months.
"We're getting closer," Rotruck said.
