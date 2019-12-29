Though their styles of art are very different, teen artists and twins Rafael and Raquel Cruz are collaborating to make their mark on Rockingham County and are encouraging other young people to enjoy art.
The founders of the Rockingham County Youth Arts Council, Rafael and Raquel recently completed two murals at their high school, Rockingham County High. And, as part of the Downtown Reidsville Emerging Arts Movement (DREAM), the siblings were chosen to paint a mural in an alley downtown.
“Their mural at Abstract Alley will be a fun, colorful addition to downtown,” said Melanie Morrison, vice president of the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and head of Project DREAM. “They will be transforming a dark, underutilized space into something bright and magical.”
Rafael and Raquel met with Morrison to brainstorm ideas and decided on their 10-foot design. They have begun work on the project, which they hope to complete by late spring.
“It will include bright, brilliant colors like visual enrichment, and that’s important to children and adults,” Raquel said. “We want downtown to be a place that attracts young people and feels alive.”
Morrison said she hopes the alleyway will be used for kids’ space during downtown events and would like to make the area interactive with chalk painting and games on the mural itself. There are plans to also add eco-friendly, solar, string lights above the walkway so the mural can be seen during the day or night.
Juniors at Rockingham County High School, Rafael and Raquel were chosen by Morrison to paint two murals in their school’s cafeteria.
“Usually kids get in trouble for painting on the walls at school, but we had a unique opportunity and just had to find the right students,” Morrison said of the decision to paint a mural at the school. “I interviewed Rafael and Raquel, reviewed their art portfolios and knew they would be a great fit.”
The artistic duo completed the murals during two teacher work days this past fall. One mural depicts cougar claw marks, and the other includes the words, “Be the Eye in K nd.” The second mural was designed so that students can take photos and selfies and be the “i” in “Kind.”
“It is a big difference painting on an 8x10 canvass versus a 10-foot wall which is 35 feet long,” Morrison said. “Not all artists can easily manage the scope of a large scale project, but these two did.”
Rafael and Raquel, as well as their mother, Bonnie Cruz, believe the twins’ differing styles and personalities complement their joint art projects.
“She lives in more in a state of chaos, and he lives in more of an orderly state, and their art comes out of that,” Bonnie Cruz said.
Rafael, who got in trouble for doodling on his homework in elementary school, said his art style has not changed much over the years.
“I’m just refining it,” he said.
He didn’t even let others see his artwork until the last few years. His also is learning to play the piano and guitar.
Raquel is more open with sharing her visual art and also acts, writes and dances.
“I’m in love with all types of art,” she said. “There’s not really a time I didn’t love art; it’s who I am as a person.”
Rafael and Raquel recently approached Jenny Edwards, executive director of the Rockingham County Arts Council, about creating a support group and networking opportunity for young artists.
The twins are the founders of the Rockingham County Youth Arts Council and will be opening membership to young people in the community at the beginning of the new year.
They also have taught art and craft classes at First Presbyterian Church Child Development Center the past few summers.
“They are a credit to their school and community with their willingness to share their talent,” Morrison said. “Not many kids their age are able to show their peers or future college enrollment advisors a huge mural painting in the heart of downtown.”
Rafael would like to pursue a fine arts degree at Rockingham Community College and then transfer to UNC Wilmington. Raquel would like to purse an associate’s degree from RCC, own a self-sufficient farm and fit art in with her goals.
“I hope Rafael and Raquel are just the start of talented, artistic students who want to leave their imprint and help enhance the towns they grew up in,” Morrison said. “Their type of talent is exactly what towns need to stay fresh, relevant and engaging.”
