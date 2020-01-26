Three is better than one. At least that’s the philosophy of three area churches who joined together to offer a food pantry for the Rockingham County and northeastern Guilford County communities.
About six years ago, Fairgrove United Methodist Church in Reidsville began a food pantry ministry. Then, two years ago, Brown Summit United Methodist and Friendship United Methodist joined them in their efforts.
“Together, we can do so much more,” said Clarence Hilliard, a volunteer and member of Friendship UMC.
The three churches collect non-perishable food donations, which they give away from noon to 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month through their Fairgrove Community Food Pantry. The food is distributed at Fairgrove UMC’s Friendship Building, adjacent to the church. Each week between 20 to 35 people show up to receive a bag of food worth about $30-35.
“We’re able to give out larger bags of food by joining together,” said David Huneycutt, a volunteer from Brown Summit UMC.
Brown Summit UMC and Friendship UMC take up food and monetary donations every first Sunday, and then volunteers from all three churches meet the following Monday to organize the food. Fairgrove UMC holds a hotdog supper once a month, with proceeds going to the food pantry, as well as a Penny for Hunger offering each month to help.
At Thanksgiving, those picking up food are also given a turkey, as well as a ham at Christmas, and volunteers, as well as the church’s pastor, the Rev. Beverly Gaska, offer a listening ear or prayers.
“We treat them as guests, and we need to give them our best,” Gaska said. “People here care about the community, and that’s where my heart is.”
Bobby and Betty Jones, members of Fairgrove for almost 60 years, said their church got involved in feeding the hungry about 15 years ago when members decided to cook a meal one Saturday a month for the community and members in nursing homes.
“That’s how it all started,” Betty Jones said.
Then, the church started taking food, usually a hot dish, sandwich and apple, to those living on the streets in Reidsville, but the ministry transitioned to donating food to the Reidsville Soup Kitchen for a while. Eventually, the hunger ministry evolved into the current Fairgrove Community Food Pantry.
“I see the need,” Jones said. “It’s right here at our back door.”
While Jones said every once in a while a young family comes to the pantry for support, most who come are older individuals.
“We see a lot of the same people each month, and every once in a while we have someone new,” she said.
Volunteers do not ask many questions of those who seek help, but they do ask visitors to sign a book stating their name, address, phone number if they have one and the number of people in their household.
“We are very flexible,” Jones said.
Huneycutt said Brown Summit UMC got involved in the pantry shortly after the arrival of a new pastor.
“We are a small congregation and had been in survival mode,” Huneycutt said. “He (the pastor) helped us to not just focus on ourselves but our community, as well, and we decided we could support these efforts to help.”
Since the pantry’s inception, the amount of food and individuals served has grown tremendously.
In the fall of 2009, Fairgrove supplied food to 13 families and served lunch to 28. In 2018, the Fairgrove Community Food Pantry gave away 328 bags of food, helping 777 individuals, and last year the ministry gave away 266 bags of food, serving 611 individuals.
Monetary donations from the churches, as well as local organizations, have helped, and local farmers have often donated eggs and fresh produce. Occasionally, the churches receive donations of hygiene items or clothes, which they display on a table during the food giveaway for anyone to take.
“There is such a need for this and other ministries because we are rural, and a lot of programs don’t filter out this far,” Hilliard said. “Many don’t have the transportation to get into town.”
Representatives from the three churches meet every six months to assess the program and make plans for the future.
Gaska said she would love to see other churches in the area also start food pantries so that food is being given out every week.
“It’s what Jesus told us to do; Jesus is our reference point,” she said. “We can talk about what is important, but if we don’t do, it means nothing.”
