Many may remember the bald eagle family that made the Rockingham County landfill home a few years ago. The majestic brood became so famous that a county-wide contest was held to name the father, mother and three babies.
Well, it appears at least one of the eagles is back.
Equipment operator Jeff Ikerd snapped a photo of a lone bald eagle a few weeks ago after spotting him or her perched like a ruler atop a mound at the working face of the landfill, where trucks dump trash.
“It’s probably scouring for food and checking out the territory,” said Edward Shelton, landfill manager. “Some of us get pretty excited when we see one of the eagles again.”
Shelton has worked at the landfill for 11 years and said there has been at least one eagle who shows up periodically at the landfill for as long as he can remember.
“We would see one for a day or two, and then it might be a month or so before we’d see it again,” he said. “The first time I saw one, I was amazed, as I had never seen one in nature before.”
Then, in 2016, he and his staff started to notice the appearance of an eagle a little more frequently, followed by the appearance of a female and three babies.
“They are very majestic-looking overlooking the area,” Shelton said. “It’s exciting to see our national bird.”
Until recently, it had been a while since the last sighting, so Shelton was bubbling with excitement that one of the stately birds is back.
The landfill is usually home to a number of birds, including buzzards, black birds and seagulls in the winter. When one of the eagles shows up, though, all of the other birds disappear.
Shelton said he loves to sit and watch the eagles in awe. The closest he’s been able to get to one of the birds is 50 to 60 feet.
“But, as soon as I try to take a picture, they’ll take off,” he said with laugh. “Their movements are so precise and crisp.”
In 2016, names for the mama, papa and baby eagles were chosen from hundreds submitted by Rockingham County residents. The male was named Mr. Harmony, the female was named Mrs. Hope, and their babies were deemed Apollo, Avenger and Justice.
“The name I chose, Avenger, was one of the ones picked,” Shelton said proudly.
Although the landfill has had county residents inquire about coming to see and photograph the bald eagles, Shelton said, visits have not been allowed. He admits he and his staff are pretty protective of the birds.
“The eagles are usually seen in a high traffic area that could be dangerous,” Shelton said.
Shelton has spotted lone eagles several times and is not sure if he is seeing the same bird or a different one. Regardless, each time one is spotted, he is mesmerized.
“Just a few days ago I watched one soaring around the landfill,” he said. “It’s not every day you see a bald eagle in this part of the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.