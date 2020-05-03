EDEN — With the help of local artists, the City of Eden recently added a scenic butterfly trail to the Smith River Greenway, a 1.7-mile trail located on River Road, off Meadow Road.
Plans include adding plants to attract butterflies, and Tripp Bennett, owner, designer, artist and craftsman at Stoneville’s BARK: Custom Woodworking, created a collection of wooden butterflies along the trail.
“We are pleased to have this addition to our trail system,” said Cindy Adams, coordinator of special events and tourism for the City of Eden. “Especially when entertainment options are limited because of COVID-19, this installation will bring enjoyment into people’s lives when they walk the greenway and opportunities for everyone to learn about native North Carolina butterflies.”
Funded by the Eden Strategic Planning Commission and Eden City Council as part of the ongoing effort to enhance Eden’s trail systems, the butterfly trail includes eight large, 12 medium and 50 small wooden butterfly creations scattered among trees along the trail. Visitors may have their photo taken between two large sets of butterfly wings and with a headboard decorated in butterfly art, as well as participate in a scavenger hunt to find 20 types of butterflies native to North Carolina. There also are lots of live butterflies to be seen on the trail.
“We hope visitors will learn the types of butterflies, and even when they are away from the trail recognize them and be able to name them,” Adams said.
“We want this to be another option for outdoor recreation and enjoyment for all ages.”
The trail is open from dusk to dawn seven days a week, year round. The City of Eden also is painting the manholes on the trail a color to blend with nature.
Brandon and Amy Hardison of Hardison Art Studio assisted with the project, designing the welcome sign, educational/scavenger hunt sign, scavenger hunt card and the hand-painted butterfly photo cut-out board.
In addition to the the butterfly trail, the Smith River Greenway offers river access, picnic facilities and restrooms.
“We want people to enjoy our beautiful nature,” Adams said. “Nature is always open.”
Adams is excited about the beautiful works of art Bennett added to the butterfly trail.
“We had wire animals on the trail in Grogan Park, and Matrimony Creek has the beautiful, new, western cedar amenities, but the Smith River Greenway did not have public art,” she said.
The City recently added a bronze otter sculpture called “The Visitor” to the greenway near the Island Ford Landing, and Adams said they hope to also expand the butterfly trail to the other side of the foot bridge.
“We want all ages to enjoy and learn at the same time,” she said. “Have fun with it.”
