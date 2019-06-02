Leanna Lawson of Ruffin was recently awarded the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs highest award — the Soujourner Truth Award for Meritorious Service.
First vice president of the association’s Greater Greensboro/Reidsville Club and Ruffin resident, Lawson is a retired associate professor of nursing at Rockingham Community College and has been active in her community and church for many years. A researcher and trainer, Lawson also has presented papers on diversity training, health awareness and spiritual empowerment.
Nursing has been a passion for Lawson, the only girl in a family of nine boys, for as far back as she can remember.
“In the early days, my grandmother and an aunt were midwives and helped deliver babies,” Lawson said. “I received a scholarship to nursing school from the Business and Professional Club my senior year in high school.”
A Ruffin native, Lawson graduated valedictorian from Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville. She received her diploma in nursing from Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem, with undergraduate studies at Winston-Salem State University, the University of Hawaii and the University of Maryland. She received her BSN and MSN from American University and earned a certificate from East Carolina University in nurse education development. In addition, she received nurse practitioner training from the U.S. Army.
Lawson began her nursing career as a floor nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, and went on to become a lead nurse, nurse manager occupational health nurse and associate professor.
“I married a military man,” she said of her husband, Ernest Lawson. “I worked in Europe, Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina.”
Lawson has derived great joy from teaching and serving as a nurse, she said.
“I love helping young people see that nursing is a wonderful profession,” she said. “And the joy you have when your patients leave the hospital feeling better or return to the doctor’s office for follow-up visits and hearing ‘Thank you’ is a wonderful feeling.”
Now working part time for the Cone Health Congregational Nurse Program, Rockingham County Penn Nursing Program, Lawson was also chosen as the 2018 Congressional Nurse of the Year for Rockingham County and was appointed to the Rockingham County Board of Elections by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Though she is retired from teaching at RCC, she still teaches at churches and other gatherings, and Lawson has been a devoted activist for higher education for youth and adults.
She loves it when she bumps into former students.
“Seeing them out working is such a blessing, knowing you helped someone find their calling,” Lawson said.
She also enjoys spending time with her husband, two adult children and their families, as well as reading medical murder mysteries.
Lawson said she is honored to receive the Sojourner Truth Award.
“It is so touching and humbling to know your peers respect you and love you for the work you do,” she said.
