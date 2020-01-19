Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Walter H. Milestone and Angela Mungham-Milestone, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 2, on Windrush Court, $330,000

Bruce W. Shockley and Karen A. Shockley to Yen Van Ninh and Stacey Lynn Ninh, two tracts Southern Road, $31,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christopher Thomas Cox and Cassandra Ava Cox, plus Garry Lee Cox and Karen Cox, to Henry S. Brown Jr. and Linda T. Brown, lot Rickman Acres, $98,000

Brian D. Lange and Heike Lange to Thomas E. Handy Sr. and Shelia B. Handy, lot “Minor Subdivision Dumaine Estates,” $115,000

Benjamin Girtman Winslow and Victoria Anne Winslow to Thomas E. Nichols, two tracts First Street, $52,500

Javier Trejo and Nancy Trejo to Joshua W. Ward, lots Early Avenue and Railroad Street (or Greenwood Street), $52,500

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Highland Drive, $113,000

Letitia G. Morris and Steve Morris to John Stephen Richards, 4.85 acres NC-14, $189,000

Scott W. Fagge and Emily T. Fagge to Gavin M. Robertson and Amber D. Robertson, lot Carol Court, $145,000

James Holcombe and Cheryl Holcombe to William Jerry Garrett Jr. and Elayne Carol Garrett, lots Laurel Wood Drive, $369,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Mark J. Cody and Sally J. Cody to Chadwick Leon Wall and Donna Marie Bennett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Roach Street, $18,500

Kelly G. Hatcher and Jerald E. Hatcher to Susan Louise Barker, lot Hawks Nest, $105,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Hazel M. Hand Stutts, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $23,000

Kathryn Kirkpatrick Shelton and Gregory Eugene Shelton to Ms. Jacqueline Merritt, lot Joyce and Glenn streets, $92,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Shiona Anne McDonald to Kimberly D. Watkins, lot Iron Works Road, $108,000

India Dawn Cox and Auston Cox Jr. to Drew Taylor Archer, lot Woodside Drive, $135,000

Joseph B. Sewell to Essential Properties NC, LLC, lot Pepper Hill Farms, $34,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, to Harden Cornelius Brown, lot US-29, $33,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Dewey A. Harris and Laura Sue Moorefield Harris to David James Roesler and Cassandra Stophel Roesler, 2.39 acres Harrison Crossroad Loop, $130,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Joseph Robert Michalski vs. Deborah E. Phillips Templeton

Derrick Lamont Leary vs. Lawanda Jenelle Leary

David Junior Reid vs. Gladys Neal Reid

Michael Eugene Roberts vs. Sandra Elaine Roberts

Tonya Renee T. Shelton vs. John L. Shelton

Claudia Xiomara Juarez vs. Alberto Negarte Juarez

Angela Denise Franklin vs. Eric Jerome Franklin

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Brandy Manley Wilkins from Rodney Allen Wilkins

Kimberly J. Rowland from Wesley R. Rowland

Jennifer Nicole Vernon from Jordan Lee Vernon

Maria De La Luz Mendoza Mendoza from Oswaldo Gonzalez Tejeda

Michael Allen Turner from Linda Darlene Turner

Carolyn Elaine Hollifield from Daniel Ray Hollifield

Helen Anita Pittman Ray from Charles Edward Ray Jr.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments