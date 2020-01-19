Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Walter H. Milestone and Angela Mungham-Milestone, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 2, on Windrush Court, $330,000
Bruce W. Shockley and Karen A. Shockley to Yen Van Ninh and Stacey Lynn Ninh, two tracts Southern Road, $31,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christopher Thomas Cox and Cassandra Ava Cox, plus Garry Lee Cox and Karen Cox, to Henry S. Brown Jr. and Linda T. Brown, lot Rickman Acres, $98,000
Brian D. Lange and Heike Lange to Thomas E. Handy Sr. and Shelia B. Handy, lot “Minor Subdivision Dumaine Estates,” $115,000
Benjamin Girtman Winslow and Victoria Anne Winslow to Thomas E. Nichols, two tracts First Street, $52,500
Javier Trejo and Nancy Trejo to Joshua W. Ward, lots Early Avenue and Railroad Street (or Greenwood Street), $52,500
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Highland Drive, $113,000
Letitia G. Morris and Steve Morris to John Stephen Richards, 4.85 acres NC-14, $189,000
Scott W. Fagge and Emily T. Fagge to Gavin M. Robertson and Amber D. Robertson, lot Carol Court, $145,000
James Holcombe and Cheryl Holcombe to William Jerry Garrett Jr. and Elayne Carol Garrett, lots Laurel Wood Drive, $369,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Mark J. Cody and Sally J. Cody to Chadwick Leon Wall and Donna Marie Bennett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Roach Street, $18,500
Kelly G. Hatcher and Jerald E. Hatcher to Susan Louise Barker, lot Hawks Nest, $105,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Hazel M. Hand Stutts, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $23,000
Kathryn Kirkpatrick Shelton and Gregory Eugene Shelton to Ms. Jacqueline Merritt, lot Joyce and Glenn streets, $92,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Shiona Anne McDonald to Kimberly D. Watkins, lot Iron Works Road, $108,000
India Dawn Cox and Auston Cox Jr. to Drew Taylor Archer, lot Woodside Drive, $135,000
Joseph B. Sewell to Essential Properties NC, LLC, lot Pepper Hill Farms, $34,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, to Harden Cornelius Brown, lot US-29, $33,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Dewey A. Harris and Laura Sue Moorefield Harris to David James Roesler and Cassandra Stophel Roesler, 2.39 acres Harrison Crossroad Loop, $130,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Joseph Robert Michalski vs. Deborah E. Phillips Templeton
Derrick Lamont Leary vs. Lawanda Jenelle Leary
David Junior Reid vs. Gladys Neal Reid
Michael Eugene Roberts vs. Sandra Elaine Roberts
Tonya Renee T. Shelton vs. John L. Shelton
Claudia Xiomara Juarez vs. Alberto Negarte Juarez
Angela Denise Franklin vs. Eric Jerome Franklin
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Brandy Manley Wilkins from Rodney Allen Wilkins
Kimberly J. Rowland from Wesley R. Rowland
Jennifer Nicole Vernon from Jordan Lee Vernon
Maria De La Luz Mendoza Mendoza from Oswaldo Gonzalez Tejeda
Michael Allen Turner from Linda Darlene Turner
Carolyn Elaine Hollifield from Daniel Ray Hollifield
Helen Anita Pittman Ray from Charles Edward Ray Jr.
