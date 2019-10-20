Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

William Timothy Knight and Amanda Pruitt Knight to Summer Bess Purdy and Gregory Adam Purdy, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, section 3, $275,000

Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lots Winsome Forest, $218,000

Mark A. Neal to Ryan Boyd Anglesey and Emily Jean Anglesey, lot Sylvania Road, $210,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Rena Richardson to Mauro Plata Monroy and Dalia Mondragon Garcia, lot Patterson Street, $9,000

Sherry Lemons Aheron and Richard K. Aheron, plus Anita Robin Lemons Flippen and Eddie L. Flippen, to Carl J. Smith, lot East Aiken Road, $107,500

Ms. Julie K. Boyette to Bryan Holt and Karen Holt, lot NC-135, $155,000

MLCH, LLC, to Halicia D. Thompson, lot The Boulevard, $62,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Gene R. Joyner Sr. and Ann T. Joyner to Janine Esquivel and Johnny Esquivel, lot Gene Hairston Street, $13,500

CMH Homes Inc. to John R. McNally, lot Lula Road, $144,500

Gary Berry Inc. to Dolly W. Mabry, lot North 1st Avenue, $92,000

Toni B. Bullins and Steven Lee McCollum to Beverly L. Gusler, “Survey Plat for Tony B. Bullins,” $60,000

Kerry Place and Cheryl Place to Cindy Kessler, lot west Washington Street, $73,000

Miss Leslie H. Breed to Capstone Financial Servicing, LLC, of NC, lot Maca Development, $82,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Grady Hassell Shelton Jr., plus James Rahn Boyer and Patty S. Boyer to Christopher L. Lindstrom Sr., 33.6 acres +/- NC-704, $75,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Elizabeth A. Harless to Sonny Wayne Tilley, 40.75 acres Anglin Mill Road, $25,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Julieta E. Dzul and Jairo Daniel Dzul to Tracey Kunzer, lot Hidden Valley, section T, $129,000

State Employees’ Credit Union to SECURE Inc., lot Brooks Road, $37,000

James McGurk, along with Nancy J. Caplan and Elliott E. Caplan, to Goldfein Investments, LLC, of NC, lot Gilmer Street Extended, $280,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Randall French and Patsy French to Justin Dill and Shannon Dill, lot Worsham Mill Road, $218,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

J&L McInnis Sales Inc. to R&V of NC, LLC, property portions of the Duke subdivision, $525,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Lori P. Schoolfield to Betsy Anne Dodd, 3.08 acres Kernodle Road, $125,000

Divorces filed

David Edward Byas Jr. vs. Summer Shawntel Owans

Corey Jamel Redfern vs. Karen Renee Tucker

Samantha Marie Young Wines vs. Carl Ray Ferrel Wines

Patricia Ann M. Walker vs. Everett Orlando Walker

Shannon Marie Miller-Vause vs. Sonny Ray Vause

Laura L. Childers Davis vs. Jamie Lee Davis

Amelia Dawn C. Harrison vs. Kenneth Ryan Harrison

Divorces granted

Tamara Nicole Tull from Armstead Wesley Tull III

Sydney Hankins Joyce from Brandon Keith Joyce

Marie Spencer Watkins from Lamont Kendrick Watkins

Leah Ann Moore Hull from Eric Jim Hull

Lindsay Jean Perez from Victor Hugo Perez

Paula Jessica Moore Field from Michael Anthony Field

James Arthur Poulson II from Tonja Lynette Poulson

