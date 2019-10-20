Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
William Timothy Knight and Amanda Pruitt Knight to Summer Bess Purdy and Gregory Adam Purdy, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, section 3, $275,000
Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lots Winsome Forest, $218,000
Mark A. Neal to Ryan Boyd Anglesey and Emily Jean Anglesey, lot Sylvania Road, $210,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Rena Richardson to Mauro Plata Monroy and Dalia Mondragon Garcia, lot Patterson Street, $9,000
Sherry Lemons Aheron and Richard K. Aheron, plus Anita Robin Lemons Flippen and Eddie L. Flippen, to Carl J. Smith, lot East Aiken Road, $107,500
Ms. Julie K. Boyette to Bryan Holt and Karen Holt, lot NC-135, $155,000
MLCH, LLC, to Halicia D. Thompson, lot The Boulevard, $62,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Gene R. Joyner Sr. and Ann T. Joyner to Janine Esquivel and Johnny Esquivel, lot Gene Hairston Street, $13,500
CMH Homes Inc. to John R. McNally, lot Lula Road, $144,500
Gary Berry Inc. to Dolly W. Mabry, lot North 1st Avenue, $92,000
Toni B. Bullins and Steven Lee McCollum to Beverly L. Gusler, “Survey Plat for Tony B. Bullins,” $60,000
Kerry Place and Cheryl Place to Cindy Kessler, lot west Washington Street, $73,000
Miss Leslie H. Breed to Capstone Financial Servicing, LLC, of NC, lot Maca Development, $82,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Grady Hassell Shelton Jr., plus James Rahn Boyer and Patty S. Boyer to Christopher L. Lindstrom Sr., 33.6 acres +/- NC-704, $75,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth A. Harless to Sonny Wayne Tilley, 40.75 acres Anglin Mill Road, $25,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Julieta E. Dzul and Jairo Daniel Dzul to Tracey Kunzer, lot Hidden Valley, section T, $129,000
State Employees’ Credit Union to SECURE Inc., lot Brooks Road, $37,000
James McGurk, along with Nancy J. Caplan and Elliott E. Caplan, to Goldfein Investments, LLC, of NC, lot Gilmer Street Extended, $280,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Randall French and Patsy French to Justin Dill and Shannon Dill, lot Worsham Mill Road, $218,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
J&L McInnis Sales Inc. to R&V of NC, LLC, property portions of the Duke subdivision, $525,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
Lori P. Schoolfield to Betsy Anne Dodd, 3.08 acres Kernodle Road, $125,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
David Edward Byas Jr. vs. Summer Shawntel Owans
Corey Jamel Redfern vs. Karen Renee Tucker
Samantha Marie Young Wines vs. Carl Ray Ferrel Wines
Patricia Ann M. Walker vs. Everett Orlando Walker
Shannon Marie Miller-Vause vs. Sonny Ray Vause
Laura L. Childers Davis vs. Jamie Lee Davis
Amelia Dawn C. Harrison vs. Kenneth Ryan Harrison
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Tamara Nicole Tull from Armstead Wesley Tull III
Sydney Hankins Joyce from Brandon Keith Joyce
Marie Spencer Watkins from Lamont Kendrick Watkins
Leah Ann Moore Hull from Eric Jim Hull
Lindsay Jean Perez from Victor Hugo Perez
Paula Jessica Moore Field from Michael Anthony Field
James Arthur Poulson II from Tonja Lynette Poulson
