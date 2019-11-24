Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Cynthia Marie Brumfield, lot Hilton Road, $82,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Sabrina Johnson and Jeffrey L. Johnson, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $304,000

Robert Sticklus Revocable Trust to Megan Wakefield and Travis Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property of Johnnie W. Payne on Dionne Way, $525,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Jonathan Lane Lawson, 1.567 acres +/- Velvet Road, $116,000

Lindsay Agnew, a Free Trader, to Melissa M. Kerns, lot Windward at Belews Landing, $395,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gopher REO, LLC, of Delaware, to The Wright Company of N.C. Inc., lots Willowbrook, $22,500

Sydney Shropshire and Jared Stephens to Eddie R. Barker, lot Moir Street, $26,000

Maple Leaf Properties, LLC, to Alberto Alvarez Garcia, lot Osborne Street, $12,000

JBK Investment Group, LLC, of NC, to Cushman & Jah, LLC, of NC, two tracts Ridge Avenue, $85,000

Viviane A. Grant to Carolyn D. Wilson, lot Leaksville House & Power Co., section 9, $135,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

George R. Penn and Dixie H. Penn to Elizabeth G. Penn, lot Cassandra Road, $240,000

David L. Auer and Regina N. Auer, plus Alvis E. Didway Jr., to Delores Ann Hunt, lots MA-CA subdivision, $142,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Johnnie B. Stacy to Diana Salcedo Ortiz and Edgar Raul Vela Correa, lots Red Oak Village, $100,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Chimera REO 2018-NR1, LLC, to 2019 Castle, LLC, property Fulp Road, $17,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jan Martin Lindsey and William Lindsey to Stephen Kurt Hodges and Elizabeth Jones Hodges, lot South Belmont Forest, $190,000

Dewey Hart Huffines and Margaret H. Huffines to John M. Szymczak and Carolyn J. Sidor, 4.176 acres “Plat of Survey for Dewey H. Huffines,” $162,000

Jeffrey P. Burcher to Ronald Flack, lot Lytle Street, $15,000

Eddie R. Barker and Lou Ann Barker to RC Venture Properties, LLC, lot Moir and Spring streets, $36,000

Collin Scott Jr. and Karla Scott to James Ashe and Rachel Fountain, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Sprinkle Street Extension, $25,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Shelton Marie Current Liff and Keegan Liff to Danny Ray Stanley and Joyce Huskey Stanley, lot NC-700, $140,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Sarah Katie Sexton Caswell vs. Justin Lee Caswell

Melissa Lynn Burton vs. Evan Michael Harrill

Rashed Hakeem Lyons vs. Marissa Chantel Broadnax

Rodney F. Craig vs. Wendy D. Craig

Patricia L. Moreno vs. Oswaldo Soriano Regalado

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Sheena Ann Baker Rhoades from Ronald Robert Rhoades II

Kelly Dawn B. Fiscal from Josiah Efrain Fiscal

Charlene Michelle C. Langhorne from Anthony Tyrone Langhorne

Ashley Lynn Palmer Bland from Danny Prince Javone Bland

Allison Marie Covington Henry from Julius Bernard Henry

Victoria Marie Benton from Willie Grant III

William Justin Eller from Kayla Erin Eller

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments