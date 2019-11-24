Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Cynthia Marie Brumfield, lot Hilton Road, $82,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Sabrina Johnson and Jeffrey L. Johnson, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $304,000
Robert Sticklus Revocable Trust to Megan Wakefield and Travis Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property of Johnnie W. Payne on Dionne Way, $525,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Jonathan Lane Lawson, 1.567 acres +/- Velvet Road, $116,000
Lindsay Agnew, a Free Trader, to Melissa M. Kerns, lot Windward at Belews Landing, $395,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gopher REO, LLC, of Delaware, to The Wright Company of N.C. Inc., lots Willowbrook, $22,500
Sydney Shropshire and Jared Stephens to Eddie R. Barker, lot Moir Street, $26,000
Maple Leaf Properties, LLC, to Alberto Alvarez Garcia, lot Osborne Street, $12,000
JBK Investment Group, LLC, of NC, to Cushman & Jah, LLC, of NC, two tracts Ridge Avenue, $85,000
Viviane A. Grant to Carolyn D. Wilson, lot Leaksville House & Power Co., section 9, $135,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
George R. Penn and Dixie H. Penn to Elizabeth G. Penn, lot Cassandra Road, $240,000
David L. Auer and Regina N. Auer, plus Alvis E. Didway Jr., to Delores Ann Hunt, lots MA-CA subdivision, $142,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Johnnie B. Stacy to Diana Salcedo Ortiz and Edgar Raul Vela Correa, lots Red Oak Village, $100,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Chimera REO 2018-NR1, LLC, to 2019 Castle, LLC, property Fulp Road, $17,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jan Martin Lindsey and William Lindsey to Stephen Kurt Hodges and Elizabeth Jones Hodges, lot South Belmont Forest, $190,000
Dewey Hart Huffines and Margaret H. Huffines to John M. Szymczak and Carolyn J. Sidor, 4.176 acres “Plat of Survey for Dewey H. Huffines,” $162,000
Jeffrey P. Burcher to Ronald Flack, lot Lytle Street, $15,000
Eddie R. Barker and Lou Ann Barker to RC Venture Properties, LLC, lot Moir and Spring streets, $36,000
Collin Scott Jr. and Karla Scott to James Ashe and Rachel Fountain, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Sprinkle Street Extension, $25,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Shelton Marie Current Liff and Keegan Liff to Danny Ray Stanley and Joyce Huskey Stanley, lot NC-700, $140,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Sarah Katie Sexton Caswell vs. Justin Lee Caswell
Melissa Lynn Burton vs. Evan Michael Harrill
Rashed Hakeem Lyons vs. Marissa Chantel Broadnax
Rodney F. Craig vs. Wendy D. Craig
Patricia L. Moreno vs. Oswaldo Soriano Regalado
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Sheena Ann Baker Rhoades from Ronald Robert Rhoades II
Kelly Dawn B. Fiscal from Josiah Efrain Fiscal
Charlene Michelle C. Langhorne from Anthony Tyrone Langhorne
Ashley Lynn Palmer Bland from Danny Prince Javone Bland
Allison Marie Covington Henry from Julius Bernard Henry
Victoria Marie Benton from Willie Grant III
William Justin Eller from Kayla Erin Eller
