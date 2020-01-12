Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Belews Landing Development Company, LLC, to Philip Steven Neal and Brenda Crowder Neal, lot Widows Walk in Crow’s Nest at Belews Landing, $145,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
North Star Land and Properties, LLC, to Javier M. Garcia, lot Carolina Avenue, $21,000
Jesse L. Edwards and Cynthia R. Edwards to Corey D. Wilson and Melinda R. Wilson, lot Indian Trail, $255,000
Shirley F. Gray to Michael Scott Shelton, lot Hillview subdivision, $131,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Thomas R. Case Jr. and Audrey Jane Case to Larry E. Tucker, tracts Second Avenue, $69,000
Eric D. Perkins and Katlynn E. Perkins to David Forbes and Wendy Forbes, lot Dogwood Acres, phase V, $220,000
Kathleen Webb Bolin to John Ervin Phillips and Martha Ryan Phillips, lots Rivermont or NC-704, $45,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Frank Thomas Heffinger and Theresa J. Heffinger to Steve C. Baker, tracts NC-770, $100,000
Terry Allen Spotts to Michael Shane Comer. 11.705 acres Settlement Loop Road, $50,000
Steven J. Bennett and Glenda K. Bennett to Jesse L. Edwards and Cynthia R. Edwards, lot Pine Hill Road, $298,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Ashley Sutton and Tonya Sutton to Leslie Clyde Harding and Jennifer Lynn Harding, lot Spring Lake Farms, $320,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael T. Barnes and Lucy F. Barnes to David Lee Baker and Ashley Elizabeth Hodgin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property NC-65, $288,000
Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Barry C. Mounce and Susan S. Mounce, lot Park Place, $239,000
John Holland and Ms. Jessica Keidel to CSA Property Solutions Inc., two tracts Montgomery Street, $5,000
CSA Property Solutions Inc. to Ronald Wayne Cook, lot Montgomery Street, $15,000
Joyce G. McDonough to Matthew C. Robertson, lots Block O Courtland subdivision, $98,000
Ms. Janice P. Jordan to Jeffrey Scott Shelton, lot Hillview subdivision, $131,500
Michael Ray Craig Jr. and Brooke Hunter Joyce Craig to Brandon T. Johnson and Ashley N. Handy, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Hush Hickory Trace, $298,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Charlie R. Hart Jr. and Kathy S. Hart to Kelly Lanier, lots D.M. Moore Farm, $25,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
Robert D. Long and Harriet J. Long to Jerry T. Smithey and Wanda S. Smithey, property NC-150, $45,000
Maurice Raynor Jr. and Mary Raynor to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lot NC-87, $85,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Meredith Sue Highfill vs. Blake Matthew Highfill
Rebecca Jane Walton Comer vs. Charles Jennings Comer
Mary Nanette P. Galyean vs. Dustin Keith Galyean
Marilyn Hernandez Sierra vs. Jose Elias Sierra
Christopher George Werner vs. Julie Ann Werner
Angela Denise Franklin vs. Eric Jerome Franklin
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Hea Mi Krone Johnson from Ray Steven Johnson Jr.
Karen Renea Smith Bassett from Tanner Charles Bassett
Michael Lee Cage from Marla Doralene Cage
Nancy Xiong Walsh vs. Dillon Kane Walsh
Jonathan Jason Mills from Jennifer Leigh Mills
George Thomas Greene from Debra Lynn Green
William Curtis Cochran Jr. from Brenda Lee Stone
Amy Sue Shaw from Christopher James Shaw
