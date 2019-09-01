Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Linda L. Pearman to David W. Reneer and Laura A. Reneer, 17.99 acres property, $180,000

Bruce E. Neal to Matthew C. Moorefield and Michelle C. Moorefield, tracts NC-1114, $106,500

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronald M. McClung and Susan V. McClung, lot Windrush Court, phase II, $295,500

Belews Landing Development Company, LLC, to Roy Michael Shook and Annette G. Shook, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, $175,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Alec J. Accetta and Kris M. Accetta, lot Collybrooke, phase I, $286,500

Ms. Michelle Rae Price to Cody Ray Parsons, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase I, $87,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ayyaz M. Qureshi and Shahla Qureshi to Afrim A. Hasanaj and Nexchanije Hasanaj, lot Oak Ridge Drive, $360,000

James D. Purgason and Cortney D. Purgason to Eugene A. Johnson, lot Smith Acres Road, $173,500

Carmine Graziani to Jose Juan Balderas Camargo, lot Madison Street, $125,000

Thornton Investments & Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, to Stacy N. Creech and Jesse Creech, lot Glovenia Street Development, $58,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Scarlett Jackson Gregory Tatum, Paula Collins, and Ollie G. Tatum III, to Paul Leonard, lot Pine Street, $23,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Edward W. Mooney III to Christopher T. Purgason and Angela F. Purgason, tenacy-by-the-entirety, tracts Pine Hill Road in Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $350,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Hubert A. O’Bryant and Tansy B. O’Bryant to Devin Eugene Dorminey and Sharon Faith Draughon, property O’Bryant Road, $120,000

Ronald Neal and Marsena Jones to Michael A. Jones and Crystal G. Jones, property Smith Street, $127,000

Lance E. Hall and Jennie Lea Hall to Brian Allen Patton and Stephanie Paige Smith, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Kilmer Lane, $180,000

Wiley Darryl Gailey and Deborah L. Gailey to Andrew Michael Pearson and Tiffany Kroll, lots Price’s Acres, $125,000

Marvin Lee Dickerson Jr. and Tammy Renee Moore to James W. Garrett and Wendy A. Garrett, lot south Scales Street, $175,000

Daniel T. Barth and Deborah O. Barth to Korie Braxton Rethaford and Ms. Rebecca F. Swearingen, lot Village Oaks, phase III, $175,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

John K. Manuel Jr. and Sandra Manuel to Justin Brown, lot US-29, $40,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Joshua Taylor Lesmann vs. Shalise S. Surles

Rebecca Ann Uzzell vs. Phillip Warren Uzzell Jr.

Donnie Ray Hedwin vs. Hannah Parrott Hedwin

Aubrey Wayne Dumas vs. Brittany Louise Lazzlo

Rachael Gail W. Scott vs. Dakota Andrew Scott

Alicia D. Warlock Hopkins vs. Brandon Lee Hopkins

Angela Nicole Triplett Wheeler vs. Kenny Joe Wheeler

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

William Mitchell Evans from Letina G. Evans

Melissa B. Underwood from Gregory T. Underwood

Eren Eugene Vick from Kelly Michelle Odell

Joey Allen Lively from Christine Annalise Lively

Gilbert Candelaria from Leslie Marie Ochoa

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments