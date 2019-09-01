Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Linda L. Pearman to David W. Reneer and Laura A. Reneer, 17.99 acres property, $180,000
Bruce E. Neal to Matthew C. Moorefield and Michelle C. Moorefield, tracts NC-1114, $106,500
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronald M. McClung and Susan V. McClung, lot Windrush Court, phase II, $295,500
Belews Landing Development Company, LLC, to Roy Michael Shook and Annette G. Shook, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, $175,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Alec J. Accetta and Kris M. Accetta, lot Collybrooke, phase I, $286,500
Ms. Michelle Rae Price to Cody Ray Parsons, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase I, $87,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ayyaz M. Qureshi and Shahla Qureshi to Afrim A. Hasanaj and Nexchanije Hasanaj, lot Oak Ridge Drive, $360,000
James D. Purgason and Cortney D. Purgason to Eugene A. Johnson, lot Smith Acres Road, $173,500
Carmine Graziani to Jose Juan Balderas Camargo, lot Madison Street, $125,000
Thornton Investments & Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, to Stacy N. Creech and Jesse Creech, lot Glovenia Street Development, $58,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Scarlett Jackson Gregory Tatum, Paula Collins, and Ollie G. Tatum III, to Paul Leonard, lot Pine Street, $23,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Edward W. Mooney III to Christopher T. Purgason and Angela F. Purgason, tenacy-by-the-entirety, tracts Pine Hill Road in Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $350,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Hubert A. O’Bryant and Tansy B. O’Bryant to Devin Eugene Dorminey and Sharon Faith Draughon, property O’Bryant Road, $120,000
Ronald Neal and Marsena Jones to Michael A. Jones and Crystal G. Jones, property Smith Street, $127,000
Lance E. Hall and Jennie Lea Hall to Brian Allen Patton and Stephanie Paige Smith, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Kilmer Lane, $180,000
Wiley Darryl Gailey and Deborah L. Gailey to Andrew Michael Pearson and Tiffany Kroll, lots Price’s Acres, $125,000
Marvin Lee Dickerson Jr. and Tammy Renee Moore to James W. Garrett and Wendy A. Garrett, lot south Scales Street, $175,000
Daniel T. Barth and Deborah O. Barth to Korie Braxton Rethaford and Ms. Rebecca F. Swearingen, lot Village Oaks, phase III, $175,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
John K. Manuel Jr. and Sandra Manuel to Justin Brown, lot US-29, $40,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Joshua Taylor Lesmann vs. Shalise S. Surles
Rebecca Ann Uzzell vs. Phillip Warren Uzzell Jr.
Donnie Ray Hedwin vs. Hannah Parrott Hedwin
Aubrey Wayne Dumas vs. Brittany Louise Lazzlo
Rachael Gail W. Scott vs. Dakota Andrew Scott
Alicia D. Warlock Hopkins vs. Brandon Lee Hopkins
Angela Nicole Triplett Wheeler vs. Kenny Joe Wheeler
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
William Mitchell Evans from Letina G. Evans
Melissa B. Underwood from Gregory T. Underwood
Eren Eugene Vick from Kelly Michelle Odell
Joey Allen Lively from Christine Annalise Lively
Gilbert Candelaria from Leslie Marie Ochoa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.