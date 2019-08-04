Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Kristi Vestal Collins and Christopher Lee Collins, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $285,500

Avocet Investments, LLC, to David Duff and Nilsa Carrero, lot Pearman Estates, $78,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Edith Lillard and Joseph Timothy Lillard to Adelfo Hernandez Fabian and Diocelina Santana, lot Grand Oaks Drive and Aiken Summit Road, $119,000

Northridge Development Corp. of NC to Richard Young, lot Wilshire Drive, $53,000

Daniel Hawks and Helen Hawks to Scott Michaels and Carrie Michaels, lot West Meadow Road, $92,000

Betty G. Brown to Virginia Fitts Fulton, lot East Stadium Drive, $80,000

Ernest Austin Knight III and Michelle Knight to Snow Enterprise, LLC, lots Beddingfeld Road, $5,000

Ervin G. Roberts and Wanda C. Roberts to Darry Lashawn Moyer, lot Briarwood Trail, $139,000

Yvonne L. Chambers to Christian L. Corum and Cassidy Corum, lot north High Street, $65,000

Carroll F. Haines and Martha Jane Haines to Donald Ray Dickerson Jr. and Tammy T. Dickerson, lot Bethlehem Church Road, $63,500

Ronald Lee Meeks and Michelle W. Meeks to Darren L. Meeks and Kellie M. Meeks, lot Tanglebrook Trail, $172,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Halbert L. May and Iris W. May to Michael A. Minner and Amanda D. Burton, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dogwood Acres subdivision, phase IV, $190,000

Jason Matthew Kallam and Ashley Swink Kallam to Adam Tilley, lot Washington Street Extension, $77,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Michael W. Fulp and Bobbie Lynn J. Fulp to William Kirk Burton, lot Nevermore Drive, $177,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Patricia R. Clinard, plus Jeffrey S. Clinard and Regina Clinard to Laura A. Swarts, lot Gem Stone Loop, $100,000

Kevin R. Collier and Eva M. Collier to Dale L. Roach and Mary L. Roach, lot Valley Ridge Farms, $35,000

Douglas H. Chisholm and Sandra Chisholm to Jeffrey Ford Haynes, lot Bethany Road or NC-2316, $77,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kevin Shane Brunk to Yancy King and Kelley King, tracts J.T. Stallings property, $239,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Jackie F. Saunders to Robert Kyle Southard, lot Dibrell Road, $65,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Paula Neil Carroll Heglar vs. Jody Lynn Heglar

Shakenna N. Billing Stywalt vs. Romaeo K. Stywalt

Candace Nichole Ball Aldridge vs. Gregory Neil Aldridge

Brittany Hope Simes vs. John Michael Simes

Stephanie Penny Peterson vs. Carlise Tyrone Dixon

Paulette Masika Smith vs. Marcus Junius Pratt

Tonya Montez Taylor vs. Eddie Lamont Bishop

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Thomas Earl Stokes from Kimberly G. Stokes

Victoria Light Cates from Richard Mark Cates

Elizabeth Peyton E. Maynard from Michael Patrick Maynard

Angela Smith Dale from James Matthew Dale

Danielle Nicole Mitchell from Chevez Kye Mitchell

Marty Edward Seamon from Kelly Denny Seamon

Andrew James Davis from Brenicia Ann Davis

Brandi Nicole Harbin from Ronnie Cruz Harbin

Albert Ray Sutphin II from Michelle Lee Sutphin

