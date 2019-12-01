Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Autumn Nicole Johnson-Burrell vs. Jeffrey Hunter Burrell

Brooke Gravatt Horan Peak vs. Johnathan David Peak

Ghenoa Flo Elder Bowman vs. Joshua Lee Bowman

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Linda Gail Clark from Dallas Wayne Clark

Emma Brooke Crudup from Carlton Foster Crudup Jr.

Johnson Welton Mahatha from Jacqueline Johnson Mahatha

Jessica Marie Ivy from Timothy S. Ivy II

Hugh Austin Stone from Elaine Williams Stone

Brennan Beech James from Carissa Nicole James

Alex Jordan Commerer from Meagon Brittney Commerer

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

RDP Properties, LLC, to Thomas D. Atkins and Sheryl Atkins, lot Brookfield, phase I, $300,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jerry Haymore, two tracts NC-1702, $28,000

William H. Webb to Claude E. Marsh Jr. and Marjorie J. Marsh, lot Draper Development, $31,500

Shiloh Utilities Inc. to A&S Auto Sales of Eden Inc., lot Rainey Court, $15,000

Doris M. Shelton to John Rivera, lot West Burton Development, $47,000

Eddie R. Barker and Lou Ann Barter to Conrad Clark and Jennifer Clark, lot Washington Street, $60,000

Sandra W. Key and Howard S. Key Jr. to Stephen Walker, 75.57 acres NC-5176, $300,000

Sherry M. Scott to Jerry S. Talley and Deborah Swartlander, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Malibu Street, $173,500

Ms. Michelle Champlin to Ellen Totino, lot Roberts Street, $83,500

Clarence E. Gravely to Jordan C. Barnes and Kelsey Barnes, lot Wimbish Road, $123,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Taco Realty Investments, LLC, to SAK Investments, LLC, lot north Highway Street, $275,000

Capstone Financial Servicing, LLC, of NC, to Clinton D. Smith and Michelle Smith, lot Oak Street or MACA Development, $125,500

Tiffany Garcia and Derrick Garcia to Wayne Daniel Smaridge and Denise Carter, lot Foulks Road, $239,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Charlie J. Snyder and Alice F. Snyder to George R. Martin and Mary P. Martin, property NC-2153, $14,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Jerry L. Joyce and Mary F. Joyce to Brandon Lee Joyce, lot Oak Forest Acres Road, $132,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Heather Doss Fisher and Jack Neil Fisher to Timothy R. Herndon and Ashley M. Herndon, lot Ranch Drive, $137,000

Ellen E. Totino to Nathaniel Scott Bruce and Savanna A. Bassett Totino, lot Johnson Street, $86,000

Mary M. Cook to Shawn E. Dunn and June Cook Dunn, lot Ashley Loop Road, $97,500

William Elmer Jones Jr. to Taylor Lawrence Dunmire and Stacy Jean Cadman-Dunmire, tracts “Quail Corners” on Gibbs Road, $132,000

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Christopher Wayne Moore, lot Walters Street, $93,500

JF Elliott Builders Inc. to Mary Cruz Torres, lot Cambridge, $126,000

Amber M. Chilton to Alan Ray Fagg II, lot Lick Fork Creek Road, $60,000

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. of NC to April S. Hash, property of Johnny R. Hoover, $208,000

Justin Robb and Jessica Robb to Jack Allen Caviness and Angela G. Caviness, lot River Run, phase two, $221,000

