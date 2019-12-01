Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Autumn Nicole Johnson-Burrell vs. Jeffrey Hunter Burrell
Brooke Gravatt Horan Peak vs. Johnathan David Peak
Ghenoa Flo Elder Bowman vs. Joshua Lee Bowman
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Linda Gail Clark from Dallas Wayne Clark
Emma Brooke Crudup from Carlton Foster Crudup Jr.
Johnson Welton Mahatha from Jacqueline Johnson Mahatha
Jessica Marie Ivy from Timothy S. Ivy II
Hugh Austin Stone from Elaine Williams Stone
Brennan Beech James from Carissa Nicole James
Alex Jordan Commerer from Meagon Brittney Commerer
Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
RDP Properties, LLC, to Thomas D. Atkins and Sheryl Atkins, lot Brookfield, phase I, $300,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jerry Haymore, two tracts NC-1702, $28,000
William H. Webb to Claude E. Marsh Jr. and Marjorie J. Marsh, lot Draper Development, $31,500
Shiloh Utilities Inc. to A&S Auto Sales of Eden Inc., lot Rainey Court, $15,000
Doris M. Shelton to John Rivera, lot West Burton Development, $47,000
Eddie R. Barker and Lou Ann Barter to Conrad Clark and Jennifer Clark, lot Washington Street, $60,000
Sandra W. Key and Howard S. Key Jr. to Stephen Walker, 75.57 acres NC-5176, $300,000
Sherry M. Scott to Jerry S. Talley and Deborah Swartlander, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Malibu Street, $173,500
Ms. Michelle Champlin to Ellen Totino, lot Roberts Street, $83,500
Clarence E. Gravely to Jordan C. Barnes and Kelsey Barnes, lot Wimbish Road, $123,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Taco Realty Investments, LLC, to SAK Investments, LLC, lot north Highway Street, $275,000
Capstone Financial Servicing, LLC, of NC, to Clinton D. Smith and Michelle Smith, lot Oak Street or MACA Development, $125,500
Tiffany Garcia and Derrick Garcia to Wayne Daniel Smaridge and Denise Carter, lot Foulks Road, $239,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Charlie J. Snyder and Alice F. Snyder to George R. Martin and Mary P. Martin, property NC-2153, $14,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Jerry L. Joyce and Mary F. Joyce to Brandon Lee Joyce, lot Oak Forest Acres Road, $132,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Heather Doss Fisher and Jack Neil Fisher to Timothy R. Herndon and Ashley M. Herndon, lot Ranch Drive, $137,000
Ellen E. Totino to Nathaniel Scott Bruce and Savanna A. Bassett Totino, lot Johnson Street, $86,000
Mary M. Cook to Shawn E. Dunn and June Cook Dunn, lot Ashley Loop Road, $97,500
William Elmer Jones Jr. to Taylor Lawrence Dunmire and Stacy Jean Cadman-Dunmire, tracts “Quail Corners” on Gibbs Road, $132,000
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Christopher Wayne Moore, lot Walters Street, $93,500
JF Elliott Builders Inc. to Mary Cruz Torres, lot Cambridge, $126,000
Amber M. Chilton to Alan Ray Fagg II, lot Lick Fork Creek Road, $60,000
Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. of NC to April S. Hash, property of Johnny R. Hoover, $208,000
Justin Robb and Jessica Robb to Jack Allen Caviness and Angela G. Caviness, lot River Run, phase two, $221,000
