Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Mary Jean Reynolds and William Alvin Reynolds, plus Helen Darlene Hedrick, to Townsite Partners, LLC, lots Richwood Acres, section 1, $5,000
Jeffrey Samuel Schlosser and Theresa B. Schlosser to Eric McDavid and Amanda McDavid, lot “Final Survey for Phase 2, Payne Place,” $223,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Fanny Jaqueline Castellanos Martinez to Rene O. Castellanos, lot north Bridge Road, $25,000
Billy Joe Fuller and Lucille H. Fuller to Virginia Almond, lot Nantucket Drive, $125,000
Gerald Pleasents, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Mattana Pleasents, and wife, Mattana Pleasents, to Anthony Graves, lot Creekridge, phase VI, $43,000
Ms. Gwendolyn Brown to Diana Ivette Soto, lot Moir and Church streets, $7,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Randy Sterling Case to John David Miller, lot Mountain Street, $12,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Lois L. Purgason to Timothy Dunlap, lot Janet Road, $68,000
John Charles East and Andrea Lynn East to CMH Homes Inc., two tracts (1.92 and 6.17 acres) US-220 Business, $40,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Jane S. Herr to Donald T. Weddel and Lesia A. Weddel, 5.305 acres Duggins Road, $44,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Todd Jones and Jama Jones to Charles E. Jones and Cynthia Jones, lot Brookwood Hills subdivision, $70,000
BMS Investment Properties RP, LLC, to Curtis J. Kraatz and Dana M. Young, lot Cypress Drive Development, $147,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Vicky S. Pyatt, a Free Trader, to Ethan S. Strader and Ms. Kaitlyn M. Knight, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Guerrant Springs Road, $59,500
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
John A. Alexandropoulos and Sarah M. Alexandropoulos to Cash Niilo Maki, lots Flat Rock Road or NC-3432, $70,000
Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, lot Park Place, phase one, $36,000
Jason N. Bramblett and Tonya N. Bramblett to State of North Carolina, lot Scarlett Lane, $300,000
Stephen Kurt Hodges and Elizabeth J. Hodges to Michael A. Myers and Hanna Severa, lots Herbert Mace subdivision, $130,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Grady I. Ingle, substitute trustee, to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, lot College Village II, $59,500
Whit Neilson Whitley and Cynthia Underwood Whitley to William Paul Bowers, lot NC-2016 (from old NC-87 to NC-1993), $27,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Seth Jehud Bentley vs. Shanee Chestnut Bentley
Brandy Nicole Peters vs. James David Peters
Hugo Tearance Evans vs. Regina Yvette Williams
Quincey Nero Bailey III vs. Vickie Willie Bailey
Linda Gail Clark vs. Dallas Wayne Clark
Jewel Vanessa McNeill vs. Sidney Pierce Hughes
Geraldine Morris Fenner vs. Edward Ray Fenner
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Mary Starnes Eudy from Michael Floyd Eudy
Terri Hilton Brindle from Robert Todd Brindle
Shannon Cope Mitchell from Joseph Franklin Mitchell
Emily Carsettie Packer from Anthony Mace Packer
Cody Bradley Anderson from Tiffany Belcher Anderson
Paul Montgomery Olive from Colleen Leah Olive
Rebecca Norton Nance from Travis Lamar McDaniel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.