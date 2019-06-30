Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gary Wayne Walkup and Rachel Caudle Walkup to Christopher B. Johnson and Abbott L. Johnson, “Survey for Frances J. O’Brien and John W. O’Brien,” $140,000
WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to Evelyn Pratt, lot Chestnut Oaks, $120,000
WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to Stephanie Fields Brown and Timothy J. Brown, lot Delia Run in Chestnut Oaks, phase III, $124,500
WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to John M. Tilley and Kayla A. Bray, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Kenlon Court in Chestnut Oaks, phase III, $124,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Brandon M. Norman and Kimberly Norman, lot DeHart subdivision (on Manning and Klyce streets), $142,500
Dennis Wayne McCollum and Susan O. McCollum to Dana L. Terry, lot Von Ruck Street, $90,000
Jorge J. Solis to Michael Carpino, lot Washington Street, $12,000
Carol L. Dyer Foster and Betty D. Citty to Richard B. Dyer, two parcels Henry Street, $60,000
Summit Resource Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Norma E. Oquendo, lot Portsmouth Drive, $110,000
Robyn L. Schon to Sandra Kay Darnell and Curtis H. Darnell Jr., lot West Meadow Road, $400,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Brandon M. Norman and Kimberly L. Norman to James E. Stump, lot Odell Street, $1,500
John Peche IV to Marie Jean Nivgana, lot North Franklin Street, $124,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert Earl Murray and Betty L. Murray to Gregory Boone Jr. and Elizabeth Broadaway, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $123,000
James D. Stokes and Sharon Stokes to Sarah E. Purdy, lot Flat Rock Road, $129,000
Gloria F. Galloway Jones to Rosa Gloria Hernandez Plata, lots Sunset Hill on Moore Street, $6,000
Julianne M. Hall and Raymond Hall to James D. Stokes and Sharon D. Stokes, lot Watergate Drive (also North Hills addition), $106,500
James N. Williams and Cynthia S. Williams to Daniel Kubinski and Ashley R. Kubinski, lot River Run subdivision, phase III, $225,000
John E. Wilson and Penny S. Wilson to Jack E. Bunch and Wendy O. Bunch, lot Forest Brook Lane, (C-2 Survey for John and Penny S. Wilson), $245,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Candace M. Carver and Jeremy C. Carver to John B. Page and Christina L. Page, lot NC-700, $76,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Gerald W. Stophel Jr. vs. Makayla Stophel
Kelsey Shelton King vs. Joshua David King
Alicia Monique W. Henderson vs. Kevin Michael Henderson
Lynda Marie McGowan vs. William Edward Bratcher
Veronica D. Ingram Coleman vs. Clyde Henry Coleman
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Anthony Felton Brown from Dara E. Brown
Leigh Yolanda Bullock Best from Shelton Leonard Best
Megan Marie Sapp Newton from Kevin Adrian Newton
Heather E. Huntsinger Beam from Camron Houser Beam
Melisa Funderburk from Quinton Lewis Alford
Keith Lamont Williams from Julia Ann McCollum-Williams
Melissa Lynn Calloway from Donald Lee Calloway Jr.