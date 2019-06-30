Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gary Wayne Walkup and Rachel Caudle Walkup to Christopher B. Johnson and Abbott L. Johnson, “Survey for Frances J. O’Brien and John W. O’Brien,” $140,000

WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to Evelyn Pratt, lot Chestnut Oaks, $120,000

WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to Stephanie Fields Brown and Timothy J. Brown, lot Delia Run in Chestnut Oaks, phase III, $124,500

WJH, LLC, of Delaware, to John M. Tilley and Kayla A. Bray, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Kenlon Court in Chestnut Oaks, phase III, $124,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Brandon M. Norman and Kimberly Norman, lot DeHart subdivision (on Manning and Klyce streets), $142,500

Dennis Wayne McCollum and Susan O. McCollum to Dana L. Terry, lot Von Ruck Street, $90,000

Jorge J. Solis to Michael Carpino, lot Washington Street, $12,000

Carol L. Dyer Foster and Betty D. Citty to Richard B. Dyer, two parcels Henry Street, $60,000

Summit Resource Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Norma E. Oquendo, lot Portsmouth Drive, $110,000

Robyn L. Schon to Sandra Kay Darnell and Curtis H. Darnell Jr., lot West Meadow Road, $400,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Brandon M. Norman and Kimberly L. Norman to James E. Stump, lot Odell Street, $1,500

John Peche IV to Marie Jean Nivgana, lot North Franklin Street, $124,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert Earl Murray and Betty L. Murray to Gregory Boone Jr. and Elizabeth Broadaway, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $123,000

James D. Stokes and Sharon Stokes to Sarah E. Purdy, lot Flat Rock Road, $129,000

Gloria F. Galloway Jones to Rosa Gloria Hernandez Plata, lots Sunset Hill on Moore Street, $6,000

Julianne M. Hall and Raymond Hall to James D. Stokes and Sharon D. Stokes, lot Watergate Drive (also North Hills addition), $106,500

James N. Williams and Cynthia S. Williams to Daniel Kubinski and Ashley R. Kubinski, lot River Run subdivision, phase III, $225,000

John E. Wilson and Penny S. Wilson to Jack E. Bunch and Wendy O. Bunch, lot Forest Brook Lane, (C-2 Survey for John and Penny S. Wilson), $245,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Candace M. Carver and Jeremy C. Carver to John B. Page and Christina L. Page, lot NC-700, $76,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Gerald W. Stophel Jr. vs. Makayla Stophel

Kelsey Shelton King vs. Joshua David King

Alicia Monique W. Henderson vs. Kevin Michael Henderson

Lynda Marie McGowan vs. William Edward Bratcher

Veronica D. Ingram Coleman vs. Clyde Henry Coleman

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Anthony Felton Brown from Dara E. Brown

Leigh Yolanda Bullock Best from Shelton Leonard Best

Megan Marie Sapp Newton from Kevin Adrian Newton

Heather E. Huntsinger Beam from Camron Houser Beam

Melisa Funderburk from Quinton Lewis Alford

Keith Lamont Williams from Julia Ann McCollum-Williams

Melissa Lynn Calloway from Donald Lee Calloway Jr.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments