Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Garrett Young Bowman and Bridget Bowman to Taylor Thorne Lee and Kelly Hastings Lee, lot Payne Place, phase II, $207,000
Stephen M. Coe and Connie M. Coe to James D. Otwell and Rebekah G. Otwell, lot Leeward Drive in Belews Landing at Crows Nest subdivision, $426,500
BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jenni Leigh Leamon and Robert Geoffrey Leamon, lot Seven Creeks, phase 2, $215,000
Elisanna Whalen to Christina S. Gowda and Vinay S. Gowda, lot Brookfield, phase one, $299,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda M. Holland to Burch Rodgers and Billie Jean Rodgers, lot Fieldcrest Road, $47,000
Daniel Ray Martin and Kelly Halsey Martin to Sunny South Properties, LLC, lot Carolina Avenue, $18,000
Raymond S. Bruins and Mandy L. Bruins to Lisa Kalin, lot Greenwood Street, $47,000
Robert Glen Futrell Jr. and Ann B. Futrell to Stanford Lee Price and Marvenia Diane W. Price, two tracts Henry Street, $10,000
Diane K. Guest to Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda M. Holland, lot West Hills subdivision, phase III, $78,000
Jason Crowder to Robert F. Williams Jr., lot Westerly Park Road, $91,000
Blessed Hope Baptist Church to MLCH, LLC, lot Early Avenue, $15,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Christopher Michael Burch and Laurie A. Richardson Burch to Christy K. McDaniel, lot west Academy Street, $53,000
Margie Wall McCollum to Donald G. Gilley, lot Hickory Grove addition No. 2, $135,000
Paul M. Backstrom and Amie P. Backstrom to Connor B. Fonville, lot Brennan Drive, $209,000
Mack D. Bottoms and Lou C. Bottoms to Carole J. Heffley and James R. Hicks Jr., lot Washington Street Extension, $36,000
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Jerry Lee Burroughs, lot Morning Star Estates, $55,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Renee C. Kincaid and John J. Pershing Kincaid Jr. to Hardin Wyatt Jarrett IV and Serena Hodges Jarrett, 3.719 acres Walker Street, $13,000
Howard S. Coe and April S. Coe to Brandon Matthew Allen and Claire C. Allen, lot Stillwater Lane, $249,000
Jerry Lee Whitt plus Jerry Lee Whitt Jr. and Renee Lee Whitt to Cameron Scott Straughn and Courtney Mae Straughn, lot NC-87, $130,000
Robert Jason Bailey and Debra Bailey to Elizabeth Ann Warren, lot Irvin Street, $105,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Donald Travis Weddel and Lesia Ann Weddel to Michael Christopher Gibbs and Ms. Ashlyn Christine Jackson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Wentworth Street, $50,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Melissa Ann Wellman Barrier vs. John Robert Barrier Jr.
Mykayla Ann Threatt Stamper vs. Christina Darnell Stamper
Marquita Regina Lewis Wynn vs. Craig Laron Wynn
Kelly Christina Jones Peele vs. Lester Harold Peele II
Geraldine Danita Grant-Carr vs. Jermaine Heyward Carr
Annette Marie Elliott-Peeler vs. Clark Oscar Peeler Jr.
Kandace Leann Brown Norman vs. Jason Mitchell Norman
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Casey Michelle Sisk Kennedy from Ian Tyler Kennedy
Jason Ray Cook from Amy Alexander Cook
Mark Clifton Revels from Crystal Lynn Garmon
Christopher James Allen from Delynda Jean Allen
Jamyson Dale Teague from Alan Shane Teague
Quaneta S. Pearson from Lee A. Pearson
Kimberly Michelle N. Misenheimer from Paul Ward Misenheimer II
