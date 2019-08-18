Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
David Scott Willard and Leighann Willard to Robert D. Browning and Sarah Browning, 1.424 acres “Survey Plat for David Scott Willard,” $245,000
M&J Developers Inc. to Todelo Homes, LLC, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $30,000
Keenan Construction Inc. to Anna Katherine Oates, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase III, $205,000
Stafford Homes of the Triad Inc. of NC to Jamie W. Moore and Christina B. Moore, lot Twin Creeks, phase V, $217,000
Luis E. Jimenez and Sarah D. Jimenez to David Carl Long and Nobleza Quimo Long, lot Bridle Wood Estates, phase I, $368,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Eddie L. Roland and Frances H. Roland to William Neville and Paula Neville, lot Tellowee Road, $240,000
Diane Sharpe Woods and Richard Woods to Irene Gomez Dominguez, lot Map Sheet 3/3 of Village of Draper (or Hale Street), $9,500
James Robertson Jr. and Elaine S. Robertson to Amy Weaver Wood, lot Adams Street, $23,000
Mary Johnston Gilley Schiller to James Lunsford and Donna M. Lunsford, 15.786 acres Hamilton Street and Lake Drive, $250,000
Toni F. Miller and William Gill Miller III to Judy D. Hutcherson, lot Vintage Road, $78,000
Dorothy T. Sisk and Lewis G. Sisk, along with Daryl Lee Taylor and Dana S. Taylor, to Frances Hundley Roland, lot Sanderlyn Court, $165,000
Henry Nicholas Closson Jr. and Quentin Nicholas Closson to Jesse Boyd Griffith, lot Price Road, $6,000
D.R. Development Corp. to Michael Shane Hensley and Abby B. Hensley, 1.832 acres East Knight Street, $21,500
James McCaslin to Fredy De Leon Rodriguez, lot Royal Road, $24,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Scott Reggie Ellison and Tracey M. Ellison to Robert David Hartley and Chanler Amos Hartley, lot Ledbetter Road, $140,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael Wayne Hopper and Donna Marie Hopper to Deon Lane Barham, lots Norwood Park $12,500
Steven T. Loska and Crystal C. Loska to Daniel L. Rice, lots Hillcrest Acres, $98,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
George Bethel Page Jr. and Diane H. Page, plus Samuel M. Page, to Steven R. Wall, lot NC-700, $30,500
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sara W. Styer to Piedmont Land Conservancy of NC, 42.04 acres property, $151,500
Sara W. Styer to Piedmont Land Conservancy of NC, 47.07 acres “Survey for Piedmont Land Conservancy NCAD & CS, ADFPTF Conservation Easement Parcel C,” $150,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Janet Newman Herring and Ryan Herring to Phyllis Ann Childs, 1.815 acres Raven Road, $110,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Brandy Manley Wilkins vs. Rodney Allen Wilkins
Kristen Griffin vs. Matthew Watt Griffin
Rita Elaine Bailey vs. Timothy Lynn Bailey
Jami Morton Willard vs. Sammy Wayne Willard
Moira Catlin Trott Gilbert vs. Christopher Aaron Gilbert
Tammy Marie Tholen Pitts vs. Ronald Jay Pitts
Megan Lynn Haner Thomas vs. Reginald Bernard Thomas
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Brandy G. Reavis from Benjamin Kyle Reavis
LaShawn Deborah McRae from Anison Jerry McRae
Quentin Luby Williams from Jennifer Lawson Williams
Dianna Lavern Crowder Irving from Robert Tyrone Irving
Peggy Lee Marshall from Elijah Marshall
Amber Nicole Fulcher from Jimmy Mark Fulcher Jr.
Kenneth Wesley Reed from Peggy Chaney Reed