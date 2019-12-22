Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Barry C. Mounce and Susan S. Mounce to James C. Koon III and Susan C. Koon, lot Brandywine Estates, $166,000
Theodore Dejournette Jr. and Barbara J. Dejournette to Robert B. Citty III, lot Country View Road, $236,000
Elsie Conner Capicotto and Paul Michael Carter to Gary Guldner, lot East Meadow Road, $132,000
Jason Todd Hale and Diane Hale to James Lewis and Melissa Fix, lot Draper Development on Carolina Avenue, $35,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Rodney C. Vaden and Ms. Jessica T. Vaden to Nichole Renee Sheline and Ryan Douglas Sheline, 2.505 acres NC-770 and NC-1353, $150,000
Jordan Barbery and Elizabeth Barbery to James Milo Schneider and Faith Schneider, lot Chestnut Oaks, $148,500
Edward L. Martin and Kathy R. Martin to David Blauser and Annamarie Blauser, lot Charles and Carolyn Summers Plat, section 2, $21,000
Randy Lane Eaves to Larry K. Whiteside, lot McKinley Woods subdivision, $116,500
Brandon Gray Johnson and Christy Edwards Johnson to Henry Wesley and Michelle Wesley, plus Anthony John Wesley, lot Dogwood Acres, phase V, $212,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
The Investment Network of NC Inc. to Timothy Lee Stultz, 1.059 acres Dewey Martin Road, $79,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Erica Rose Norris to Keith A. Smith and Joan M. Smith, lot Maiden Lane, $115,000
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to 417 Martin Street, LLC, lot Martin Street, $49,000
GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Luis Miguel Martinez-Alfaro, lot Field Street, $15,000
Jerry L. Graves to Jan M. Lindsey, lot Winterbury Drive, $14,500
Stephen B. Corcoran and Cindy A. Corcoran to Anthony R. Johnson and Analyn D. Johnson, lot The Oaks, section one, $384,500
William Andy Sparks and Kayleigh Gates Sparks to Brandon Paul McMillen, lots Plat of Herbert Mace subdivision, $85,000
Casey Jacob Ellis and Lauren Grogan Ellis to Charles Wesley Pitts and Elizabeth Ann Whittington, lots Country Club Road, $250,000
Ms. Linda Faye Hairston to Anthony Leathers III, lot Sherwood Forrest, phase III, $186,500
Kristi T. Thomas and John I. Thomas II to Jennifer R. Brown, 1.36 acres Richardson Road, $73,500
Elizabeth Y. Gibbs to Mark Allen Saboski, tract No. 2 Pannel Road, $195,000
Fannie Mae Mortgage Assn. to Rita Shoffner, lot McCoy Road, $20,000
Kevin Floyd Falls and Heather H. Halls to Jessica A. Grotschel and Douglas J. Grotschel Jr., lot Carter Ridge Drive, $174,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Kevin Lamont Bailey vs. Brandi Nicole Bailey
Ronald Dale Norris vs. Wanda Larrimore Norris
William Todd Turner vs. Tammy Michelle Turner
Casey Bryant Knight vs. Donald Keith Knight III
Michael Travis Auman vs. Kathryn Renee Auman
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Amber Elizabeth Reed from Adam James Reed
Dannelle Elise Stanback from Nathaniel Lord Jones
Wanda Elaine Everhart from Tony Louis Young
David Gilmore Green from Kimberly Trent Green
Juanita McCorkle Ross from James Wilbert Ross
Lori Michelle Seuss from Joshua Israel Seuss
Christopher Michael Smith from Pamela Ann Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.