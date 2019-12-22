Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Barry C. Mounce and Susan S. Mounce to James C. Koon III and Susan C. Koon, lot Brandywine Estates, $166,000

Theodore Dejournette Jr. and Barbara J. Dejournette to Robert B. Citty III, lot Country View Road, $236,000

Elsie Conner Capicotto and Paul Michael Carter to Gary Guldner, lot East Meadow Road, $132,000

Jason Todd Hale and Diane Hale to James Lewis and Melissa Fix, lot Draper Development on Carolina Avenue, $35,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Rodney C. Vaden and Ms. Jessica T. Vaden to Nichole Renee Sheline and Ryan Douglas Sheline, 2.505 acres NC-770 and NC-1353, $150,000

Jordan Barbery and Elizabeth Barbery to James Milo Schneider and Faith Schneider, lot Chestnut Oaks, $148,500

Edward L. Martin and Kathy R. Martin to David Blauser and Annamarie Blauser, lot Charles and Carolyn Summers Plat, section 2, $21,000

Randy Lane Eaves to Larry K. Whiteside, lot McKinley Woods subdivision, $116,500

Brandon Gray Johnson and Christy Edwards Johnson to Henry Wesley and Michelle Wesley, plus Anthony John Wesley, lot Dogwood Acres, phase V, $212,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

The Investment Network of NC Inc. to Timothy Lee Stultz, 1.059 acres Dewey Martin Road, $79,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Erica Rose Norris to Keith A. Smith and Joan M. Smith, lot Maiden Lane, $115,000

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to 417 Martin Street, LLC, lot Martin Street, $49,000

GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Luis Miguel Martinez-Alfaro, lot Field Street, $15,000

Jerry L. Graves to Jan M. Lindsey, lot Winterbury Drive, $14,500

Stephen B. Corcoran and Cindy A. Corcoran to Anthony R. Johnson and Analyn D. Johnson, lot The Oaks, section one, $384,500

William Andy Sparks and Kayleigh Gates Sparks to Brandon Paul McMillen, lots Plat of Herbert Mace subdivision, $85,000

Casey Jacob Ellis and Lauren Grogan Ellis to Charles Wesley Pitts and Elizabeth Ann Whittington, lots Country Club Road, $250,000

Ms. Linda Faye Hairston to Anthony Leathers III, lot Sherwood Forrest, phase III, $186,500

Kristi T. Thomas and John I. Thomas II to Jennifer R. Brown, 1.36 acres Richardson Road, $73,500

Elizabeth Y. Gibbs to Mark Allen Saboski, tract No. 2 Pannel Road, $195,000

Fannie Mae Mortgage Assn. to Rita Shoffner, lot McCoy Road, $20,000

Kevin Floyd Falls and Heather H. Halls to Jessica A. Grotschel and Douglas J. Grotschel Jr., lot Carter Ridge Drive, $174,000

Divorces filed

Kevin Lamont Bailey vs. Brandi Nicole Bailey

Ronald Dale Norris vs. Wanda Larrimore Norris

William Todd Turner vs. Tammy Michelle Turner

Casey Bryant Knight vs. Donald Keith Knight III

Michael Travis Auman vs. Kathryn Renee Auman

Divorces granted

Amber Elizabeth Reed from Adam James Reed

Dannelle Elise Stanback from Nathaniel Lord Jones

Wanda Elaine Everhart from Tony Louis Young

David Gilmore Green from Kimberly Trent Green

Juanita McCorkle Ross from James Wilbert Ross

Lori Michelle Seuss from Joshua Israel Seuss

Christopher Michael Smith from Pamela Ann Smith

