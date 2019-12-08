Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gene A. Lunsford to Angel Michelle Pucket, lot Madison-Stokesdale Road, $20,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Barney W. Walker Jr. to Jamie L. Swift and Donna S. Swift, lots Third and Johnson streets, $2,000
Lena H. Murphy and Thomas R. Murphy to Terry G. Daniel and Cheryl E. Daniel, three parcels Beeson Road, $30,000
Sherry Benson Grogan to Suzon Grogan Martin, lot Wilson Street, $75,000
Thomas Maurer and Dawn Maurer to Prudenico Guevara Martinez, lot Moir Street, $10,000
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, of Delaware, lot Grand Oaks, section C, $54,000
Kennith S. Grubbs and Jinger Gruggs to Michael Anthony Crawford, lots Oakland, section 25, $33,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Steven Chase Corn to Glenn Chiott, lots Sunset Avenue, $50,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court, phase II, $60,000
Michael B. Armstrong and Helen B. Armstrong to Todd Alan Dalton and Azuree DJ Dalton, 3.016 acres Dan Valley Road, $288,000
Karen Renee Holt and Bryan Douglas Holt to Kevin McHone, 1.10 acres “Survey for C.W. Evans,” $124,000
James Randle Trent and Demarious Tuttle, plus Stephen Parker Boutswell and Charlotte Anne Klappert, to Sherry Oshields Nelson and Larry Dwayne Nelson, lot Belton Road, $50,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Randy L. Nelson and Gwendolyn Pandora Nelson, along with David L. Nelson and Tammy Sharp Nelson to Brandon Tyler Nelson, 1.22 acres Foxwood Road, $55,000
Lamb & Peeples Builders Inc. of NC to Ms. Jaime R. Wall and Daniel T. Wilson, “Survey Plat for Daniel T. Wilson,” $430,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Ruth Elaine Ladd to Kimberly G. Carty and Jesse James Carty, lot Center Meeting House Road, $160,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
The Wright Company of N.C. Inc. to Michael Ballard Wright and Kristin Thomas Wright, lot Stratford Place, $164,000
Group of Seven, LLC, of California, to Barbara Dianne Ross, lot Montgomery Street, $55,000
Eric Jason Shelton to Richard Timothy Shelton and Marilyn Diane Payne, lot Moir Mill Road, $34,500
Todd DeVenny to Lewis M. Apple, 3.79 acres NC-87, $266,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to William L. Conklin, 1.78 acres Stones Throw, $265,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Marcia Gale Nelson-Blair vs. Rodney Shelton Blair
Tony Reese from Summer Ruffin Reese
Crystal Fulp Durham vs. Marc Anthony Durham
Jessica Lynne Hullings vs. Daniel Ray Hullings
Tamara Murray Bottoms from Jeffrey Alan Bottoms
Divorces granted
Divorces filed in District Court
Robin Walker Winters from James William Winters
Michael Odom from Teresa Odom
Shelley Lynne Roger Clawson from Billy Banks Clawson
Betty Ann Brown Thomas from Harrie Lee Thomas
Charlotte L. McDonald Swain from Bryan Slade Swain
Stacy Denise Lee Manning from Mark Keith Manning
Patricia Ann Monroe Walker from Everett O. Walker
Sarah Katie Sexton Caswell from Justin Lee Caswell
Curtis Bruce Martin from Elizabeth Maxine Martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.