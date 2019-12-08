Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gene A. Lunsford to Angel Michelle Pucket, lot Madison-Stokesdale Road, $20,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Barney W. Walker Jr. to Jamie L. Swift and Donna S. Swift, lots Third and Johnson streets, $2,000

Lena H. Murphy and Thomas R. Murphy to Terry G. Daniel and Cheryl E. Daniel, three parcels Beeson Road, $30,000

Sherry Benson Grogan to Suzon Grogan Martin, lot Wilson Street, $75,000

Thomas Maurer and Dawn Maurer to Prudenico Guevara Martinez, lot Moir Street, $10,000

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, of Delaware, lot Grand Oaks, section C, $54,000

Kennith S. Grubbs and Jinger Gruggs to Michael Anthony Crawford, lots Oakland, section 25, $33,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Steven Chase Corn to Glenn Chiott, lots Sunset Avenue, $50,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court, phase II, $60,000

Michael B. Armstrong and Helen B. Armstrong to Todd Alan Dalton and Azuree DJ Dalton, 3.016 acres Dan Valley Road, $288,000

Karen Renee Holt and Bryan Douglas Holt to Kevin McHone, 1.10 acres “Survey for C.W. Evans,” $124,000

James Randle Trent and Demarious Tuttle, plus Stephen Parker Boutswell and Charlotte Anne Klappert, to Sherry Oshields Nelson and Larry Dwayne Nelson, lot Belton Road, $50,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Randy L. Nelson and Gwendolyn Pandora Nelson, along with David L. Nelson and Tammy Sharp Nelson to Brandon Tyler Nelson, 1.22 acres Foxwood Road, $55,000

Lamb & Peeples Builders Inc. of NC to Ms. Jaime R. Wall and Daniel T. Wilson, “Survey Plat for Daniel T. Wilson,” $430,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Ruth Elaine Ladd to Kimberly G. Carty and Jesse James Carty, lot Center Meeting House Road, $160,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

The Wright Company of N.C. Inc. to Michael Ballard Wright and Kristin Thomas Wright, lot Stratford Place, $164,000

Group of Seven, LLC, of California, to Barbara Dianne Ross, lot Montgomery Street, $55,000

Eric Jason Shelton to Richard Timothy Shelton and Marilyn Diane Payne, lot Moir Mill Road, $34,500

Todd DeVenny to Lewis M. Apple, 3.79 acres NC-87, $266,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to William L. Conklin, 1.78 acres Stones Throw, $265,000

Divorces filed

Marcia Gale Nelson-Blair vs. Rodney Shelton Blair

Tony Reese from Summer Ruffin Reese

Crystal Fulp Durham vs. Marc Anthony Durham

Jessica Lynne Hullings vs. Daniel Ray Hullings

Tamara Murray Bottoms from Jeffrey Alan Bottoms

Divorces granted

Robin Walker Winters from James William Winters

Michael Odom from Teresa Odom

Shelley Lynne Roger Clawson from Billy Banks Clawson

Betty Ann Brown Thomas from Harrie Lee Thomas

Charlotte L. McDonald Swain from Bryan Slade Swain

Stacy Denise Lee Manning from Mark Keith Manning

Patricia Ann Monroe Walker from Everett O. Walker

Sarah Katie Sexton Caswell from Justin Lee Caswell

Curtis Bruce Martin from Elizabeth Maxine Martin

