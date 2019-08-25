Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Marvin Oren Watkins Jr. and Beverly Kay Watkins, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $277,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Beverly C. Cayton to Rebecca W. Frye, lot Red Clay Road, $40,000

Beverly W. O’Dell Jr. and Debra G. O’Dell to CareMore Property Solutions, LLC, lot East Stadium Drive, $53,000

James R. Walker and Ann J. Walker to Charlie D. Dillon, lot Martinwood Road, $21,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Ida O. Flynt to Kevin McNeal and Danette McNeal, lot Forestfield, section three, $177,500

Cold Creek Contracting Inc. to Michael R. Steiner and Belinda K. Steiner, lot Eden Church Road, $200,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

William T. Tredway and Teresa P. Tredway to Daniel Reid Stewart and Chelsea Leigh Stewart, lot Garrett Road, $55,000

Patricia F. Nichols to Brandon G. Johnson and Christy E. Johnson, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section J, $340,000

Brian P. Lasley and Heather G. Lasley to Daniel Claybrook and Tara Claybrook, parcels Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $309,000

JMJ Homes, LLC, of NC, to Joyce Medlin Grizzle and Kristin Marie Grizzle, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Snead Road, $111,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Ms. Catherine M. Honacher to Good Stewards V, LLC, tract NC-2326 (or Raymond Sharp heirs property), $426,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James J. Wheless and Jean M. Wheless to Fredie E. Davis Jr. and Laura C. Davis, lot Belmont Water Works Development, $237,500

Avocet Investments, LLC, to Anthony Ross and Christie Ross, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $80,000

Cheryl Martin and Daryl Martin to Alex Ross Minichello and Macy V. Minichello, as tenants-by-the-entirety, plus Catina McCorkle, tenants-in-common, lot Sherwood Drive, $173,000

V-C Properties, LLC, of NC, to Pella Corp., lot US-29, $4.4 million

Nancy B. Powell, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Nancy Elizabeth Powell Bourne to Larry W. Price, lot Green Street, $105,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Clyde T. Saunders and Kathy K. Saunders to Joe C. Gibson and Alberta Gibson, 14.317 acres US-158, $357,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee to Tracey Knight Chandler, lot NC-87, $34,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Rebecca Diane Duncan Hernandez vs. Juan Rojas Hernandez

Jaime Lee Handley vs. Benjamin Jacob Handley

Jocelyn Yvette McCall vs. Frederick Lee McCall

Verda McKinney Eckridge vs. Nathaniel Eckridge

Paul Scott Williamson vs. Alisha Michelle Ramsey

William Franklin Deese Jr. vs. Donna Faye Deese

Anthony Keith Mabry vs. Amy Willis Mabry

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Amber Verene Bolen from Avelino L. Perez

Wallace Waddell Farmer II from Brianne C. Woolford-Farmer

Andrea Sue Adams from Steven Michael Adams

William Mitchell Evans from Letina Gouge Evans

Terry Roxanne B. Sessoms from Eric Chetney Sessoms

Audrey Rose Golden Lambert from Jonathan Dennis Lambert

Melissa B. Underwood from Gregory T. Underwood

Angela Nicole Triplett Wheeler from Kenny Joe Wheeler

