Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Scott A. Michael and Dianna C. Michael to Daniel R. Whittaker and Hazel Elizabeth Whittaker, lot Deerfield Court in Country Meadows, $146,000
June Carter and Edward Carter plus David C. Abbott and Tham Abbott to Richard Louis Ferguson, lot Stanley Road, $90,000
Jeffrey Max Swaim and Daniah Swaim to Michelle E. Champlin and Warren R. Joyce, lots The Woods of Forestfield, $219,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
PHH Mortgage Corp. to Charles Zlatkovich and Roberta Corpening, as tenants-by-the-entirety, property Irving Avenue, $29,000
Brandon Salimbene and Brenda Benitez Alvarez to Sheryl Russell, two tracts Final Plat for North Aiken Village, phase 2, $160,000
William Blake Slaughter to Nicholas Coty Williams, lots Creekridge subdivision, phase VI, $140,000
John M. Allen to Marvin T. Blackstock, lot Loftus Street, $14,500
Carl E. Hardwick and Morgan J. Hardwick to Jacob Landon Hogan, lot Running Cedar Road, $178,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Bradley K. Bumgarner and Ana Bumgarner to Julia Erin Young and Dallas Presley Southard, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Edmund Street, $148,000
Mitchel C. Fincher and Kelly Fincher to Daniel Dean Travis and Lynn Travis, tracts Rierson Road, $162,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Kameron Collins and Taylor Nicole Collins, lot The Homestead, $140,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jimmy L. Carter and Donna F. Carter to Bradley K. Bumgarner and Ana Bumgarner, lot River Willow Way, $296,000
George H. Parker III to Harry Lee Mabe, lots Redd and Watson streets, $44,500
Barry Frank Smith to Christopher A. Freeman, lot Mizpah Church Road, $60,000
Steven J. Halm and Kathleen M. Halm to Gregory Bryan Rehman and Alicia Rehman, lot Cypress Drive Development, $135,000
Norman Ferguson to Toby Sean Dishmon, lot Garrison Road, $135,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Ms. Florine S. Hammock to Tommie L. Poindexter and Sandra M. Poindexter, 1.52 acres NC-700, $20,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Javier Garcia to Charles Williams Goins Sr., lots W.A. Cooper property, $6,500
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
James S. Creedon Jr. to CMH Homes Inc., lot NC-87, $8,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Davisha Ebony Brown Yates vs. Anthony Dajuan Yates
India Maria Medina Alexander vs. Christopher Marshall Alexander
Joan Carol Rollins Torzewski vs. Paul David Torzewski
Whitney S. Carter vs. Nicholas J. Carter
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Pamela Aldith Garbutt vs. George Stinson IV
David Alejandro Tutiver vs. Ashley Kirby
Jocelyn Alese Moon vs. Billy Ray Moon
Stacey Renee Welch vs. Thomas Ellisworth Henry II
Rita Ellen Melani Upton vs. Matthew Kain Upton
Quincey Nero Bailey III from Vickie Willix Bailey
Melissa Dell Schmidt from Stephen John Schmidt
Desmond T. Cox from Arianne Annette Cox
Joy Rogers Sumpter from James Edward Sumpter Jr.
Paul Brian McCracken from Sharon Beth McCracken
