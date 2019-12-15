Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Scott A. Michael and Dianna C. Michael to Daniel R. Whittaker and Hazel Elizabeth Whittaker, lot Deerfield Court in Country Meadows, $146,000

June Carter and Edward Carter plus David C. Abbott and Tham Abbott to Richard Louis Ferguson, lot Stanley Road, $90,000

Jeffrey Max Swaim and Daniah Swaim to Michelle E. Champlin and Warren R. Joyce, lots The Woods of Forestfield, $219,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

PHH Mortgage Corp. to Charles Zlatkovich and Roberta Corpening, as tenants-by-the-entirety, property Irving Avenue, $29,000

Brandon Salimbene and Brenda Benitez Alvarez to Sheryl Russell, two tracts Final Plat for North Aiken Village, phase 2, $160,000

William Blake Slaughter to Nicholas Coty Williams, lots Creekridge subdivision, phase VI, $140,000

John M. Allen to Marvin T. Blackstock, lot Loftus Street, $14,500

Carl E. Hardwick and Morgan J. Hardwick to Jacob Landon Hogan, lot Running Cedar Road, $178,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Bradley K. Bumgarner and Ana Bumgarner to Julia Erin Young and Dallas Presley Southard, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Edmund Street, $148,000

Mitchel C. Fincher and Kelly Fincher to Daniel Dean Travis and Lynn Travis, tracts Rierson Road, $162,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Kameron Collins and Taylor Nicole Collins, lot The Homestead, $140,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jimmy L. Carter and Donna F. Carter to Bradley K. Bumgarner and Ana Bumgarner, lot River Willow Way, $296,000

George H. Parker III to Harry Lee Mabe, lots Redd and Watson streets, $44,500

Barry Frank Smith to Christopher A. Freeman, lot Mizpah Church Road, $60,000

Steven J. Halm and Kathleen M. Halm to Gregory Bryan Rehman and Alicia Rehman, lot Cypress Drive Development, $135,000

Norman Ferguson to Toby Sean Dishmon, lot Garrison Road, $135,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Ms. Florine S. Hammock to Tommie L. Poindexter and Sandra M. Poindexter, 1.52 acres NC-700, $20,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Javier Garcia to Charles Williams Goins Sr., lots W.A. Cooper property, $6,500

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

James S. Creedon Jr. to CMH Homes Inc., lot NC-87, $8,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Davisha Ebony Brown Yates vs. Anthony Dajuan Yates

India Maria Medina Alexander vs. Christopher Marshall Alexander

Joan Carol Rollins Torzewski vs. Paul David Torzewski

Whitney S. Carter vs. Nicholas J. Carter

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Pamela Aldith Garbutt vs. George Stinson IV

David Alejandro Tutiver vs. Ashley Kirby

Jocelyn Alese Moon vs. Billy Ray Moon

Stacey Renee Welch vs. Thomas Ellisworth Henry II

Rita Ellen Melani Upton vs. Matthew Kain Upton

Quincey Nero Bailey III from Vickie Willix Bailey

Melissa Dell Schmidt from Stephen John Schmidt

Desmond T. Cox from Arianne Annette Cox

Joy Rogers Sumpter from James Edward Sumpter Jr.

Paul Brian McCracken from Sharon Beth McCracken

