Roger Baldwin of Wentworth loves to read and is thankful the Rockingham County Public Library system has made it possible for the community to check out books during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baldwin has visited the Reidsville Library branch a few times over the last few months to use the curbside pick-up and drop-off service.
“It makes me feel connected,” he said of still being able to check out books from the library. “I know it’s just a book, but it’s something to occupy my brain during the shutdown and keep me from worrying.”
Library curbside pickup is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Reidsville, Eden and Madison-Mayodan branches. The Rockingham County Public Library has been offering this service since the libraries closed to the public March 19.
“Every library system has dealt with this situation differently, “ said Michael Roche, library director. “We felt that the library wanted to continue to provide as many services as we could in a manner that was safe for our patrons and our staff.”
The library system also has maintained its homebound services, and all systems that are a part of NC Cardinal are available to patrons online, including NC Live, Ancestry, Fold 3, African American Heritage, Bibliotecha (ebook platform), World Book Online and Novel List. WiFi is available in front of the library buildings.
Roche said the decision was made to offer these services and curbside pickup in lieu of a total closure.
“We felt that not providing materials to our patrons would be a great disservice to the citizens of Rockingham County,” he said.
Community residents such as Fred Fetzer, who lives outside Eden, has enjoyed the opportunity to get out of the house for a little bit to pick up books for his wife. On a recent Thursday, he picked up a stack of about eight books for her.
To check out books, patrons should log in to the library catalog at rockingham.nccardinal.org and place a hold on items in the library’s collection. Patrons should then wait for a return call from the library with directions about when materials will be ready to be picked up.
When coming to collect books, patrons should park in a curbside library parking spot and call the library to provide the last four digits of their library card number. Books are delivered to the person’s vehicle with no direct contact between the patron and staff.
“Everyone stays safe with social distancing,” Roche said.
Books may be returned through the library’s outdoor dropbox near the entrances.
Returned books are quarantined for 24 to 72 hours before shelving or being made ready to be placed on hold. All items are handled with gloves by library staff.
Roche said the process has gone smoothly with no problems. He said staff is frequently asked when the libraries will open again.
“Reopening and resuming regular services depends on the county and what precautions we need to have in place to make it safe for our patrons and staff,” he said.
Roche said the Rockingham County Public Library, as well as all the libraries in the state and country, are working on how best to open to patrons.
“We hope our curbside and other services have added to the quality of their lives during this period that we have been under stay-at-home restrictions,” he said. “Hopefully, this has made lives easier and helped students continue to learn.”
