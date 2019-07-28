When Jim and Martha Carroll of Reidsville returned to western Uganda this summer for a mission trip, they were pleasantly surprised.
“Oh, my God; they remembered our names from last year,” Martha Carroll said. “All you feel is love.”
The Carrolls were among 23 missionaries ages 15 to 66 who went to Coburwas Primary School in the heart of the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Hoima District.
The trip June 15 through July 1 was organized through Love Africa. Other Rockingham County participants included David Winn, Austin Cotton, Jacob Ormond and Cale Davis of Eden, as well as Joanne Toby and Kara Martin of Reidsville. Participants from Ridgeway/Martinsville; Huntersville; Florida; Washington; Texas; Illinois; and Indiana also joined them.
“The purpose of our trip was to spread God’s love with ministries directed at children ages 3 to 16, their teachers and school staff,” Carroll said.
The group partnered with the school to help teachers, conduct Bible studies and sports camps, visit people and participate in church services.
“The majority of the people we met in Uganda are very smart, and some have sacrificed a lot to get to these refugee camps,” Carroll said. “We cannot imagine the horror some of them have witnessed, and by traveling to Uganda, you have the opportunity to hear their stories.”
The missionaries also brought a touch of Rockingham County to the children at the settlement. For the second year, the Carrolls exchanged pen-pal letters from students at several Rockingham County schools, as well as friendship bracelets made by local students. After receiving the letters and bracelets at Coburwas Primary School, those students wrote letters and made friendship bracelets for the students in Rockingham County.
“When school begins in the fall, we will take the letters and bracelets to those Rockingham County students, we will share our experiences through a video, and we hope to have one of the founders of the Coburwas Primary School visit classrooms,” Carroll said.
Local dentists Cynthia Bolton and Robert Wheless donated toothbrushes and toothpaste, and the missionaries demonstrated proper dental hygiene with 80 children.
One of the most memorable aspects of the trip was seeing the children’s responses to a photography ministry one of the missionaries initiated. Several of the group brought instant cameras and took individual pictures of the students.
“The children were so excited to see themselves in a photograph,” Carroll said.
The missionaries stayed at Coburwas Primary School, which has more than 500 students, 120 of whom board there. The missionaries ate what the children, teachers and staff eat. Electricity was limited, and the missionaries bathed in a large basin.
“We stood in the basin, and with a plastic cup, poured warm water over our heads while in a shower stall under the stars,” Carroll said.
Once they returned home after their trip last year, Carroll said, it was difficult for her to adjust to things she had taken for granted, like the freedom to walk into a grocery store and choose purchases.
“I had a hard time with water,” Carroll said as she explained how the children at the school take large jugs and walk to a well to get water for cooking and bathing. “I could just not let water go down my kitchen drain; I washed dishes in a dishpan and took the water when I finished and poured it on flowers or grass.”
Both educators, the Carrolls said they felt led to return to Uganda. Jim, 60, is the career development coordinator at Rockingham County High School, and Martha, 66, retired in 2013 after 31 years in the educational system.
“They (the children) are so excited we are there with them, and they cherish every opportunity they have to be with us,” Carroll said. “They are the happiest group of children I have ever been around, eager to learn, eager to show you what they have learned and eager to share what they have with us.”
Love Africa has also been working to get funding for a youth center. Currently, once children complete seventh grade, some don’t have the opportunity to attend a secondary school in another district.
“Because of donations from churches, businesses and individuals in the United States, these students have an opportunity to learn a trade and give back to their community,” Carroll said.
The Carrolls have already decided to return to Uganda again next year.
“We were told when we left last year to not tell the children we would be back because they remember what you promise and are disappointed when you don’t step off that van,” Carroll said. “We did not plan to go back for a third year, but our experiences this year are calling us back.”