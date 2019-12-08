REIDSVILLE As Stokes Ann Hunt and Scott Greene decorate their home for Christmas each year, they do it together.
Each box contains many memories for the couple who have been married for nine years. There are ornaments from their travels and wine bottle corks from hundreds of wineries.
Their home at 1012 Huntsdale Road is a classic Cape Cod design, constructed in 1949 and decorated in a Williamsburg theme with live greenery accented with apples and pineapples.
It is one of five Reidsville homes on the long-running Main Street United Methodist Church Reidsville Christmas Homes Tour, a tradition for area residents.
This year the tour on Saturday, Dec. 14, spotlights four different and beautiful homes with unique features to appeal to many interests. The tour also includes the historic Penn House with traditional decorations and seasonal displays. The bake sale will be in the greenhouse and will offer a wide selection of home baked items including cakes, pies and breads.
The Williamsburg theme in the Hunt/Greene house continues in their Christmas decorations, displaying a lot of greenery, including live wreaths with Fraser Fir and boxwood on the four windows, the front door, and a garland on the front porch railing.
The most memorable ornaments on their main tree are those her mother, the late Gladys Hunt, made from Styrofoam balls. They have pictures of Stokes Ann and her sister, Louise Washburn, on them. The tree also displays ornaments made by their children, Emma Crabtree, and Mori Greene, when they were in grade school.
Their Christmas trees and home reflect the couple’s love of traveling. The basement tree features a variety of wine-related ornaments, including some from Tuscany, Rome and other Italian cities.
A University of North Carolina tree can be found in one bedroom. Although neither attended the school, Hunt admits she is a “big fan.”
All the trees include ornaments that have been added through the years and have special memories for the family and their children.
Because both had been married previously, they only received Christmas china for wedding gifts. That china, Lenox Holiday Tartan, is the highlight of the dining room.
Although their home was still being decorated at the time of our interview, Hunt said visitors will enjoy their basement wine-tasting room.
One wall features corks from hundreds of wineries. Also on display are “Marilyn Merlot” and “Norma Jean,” special collections of Marilyn Monroe wine from Napa Valley. Each bottle features a different picture of the iconic actress. The Norma Jean bottle labels are embellished with photos of Norma Jean, Monroe’s name before she changed it. When the Merlot bottles are opened, the cork has a pair of lips on it, asserting each bottle is “sealed with a kiss.” Some bottles date back to 1991.
“We tasted some of her wine before and have the corks from them,” Hunt said.
The kitchen is decorated with a Tuscany theme with handcrafted pottery from Italy. The stove backsplash is tile created by an artist in Colorado bearing the name of the Hunt-Greene winery on a wine bottle in the picture.
The home has been renovated over the past three years to reflect an open kitchen/den/living room space and updated bathrooms. Another feature to note is the collection of over 50 Byers’ Choice Carolers that are used in decorations throughout the home.
“I have been collecting Byers Choice Carolers for 30 years and have a special memory with each one,” Hunt said. “We enjoy decorating with them each year as we reminisce about what each one means.”
The Rev. Robert E. Peterson and his wife, Sara, live at 1907 Shepherd Drive. Lifelong Moravians, they display a Moravian star on their front porch. Many other Moravian items can be found throughout their home. Built in 1989, the home features a cathedral ceiling in the living/dining room, a loft, a recently renovated kitchen and two fireplaces. Their collection of nutcrackers are on display in the living room. A special feature includes the Santas that Bob’s mother made over the years.
Three Christmas trees accentuate the season. Many handmade decorations and travel souvenirs adorn the tree in the living room. Sara’s mother made some of the ornaments visitors will see. Another tree, in the master bedroom, signals the Petersons’ love of Disney.
However, the highlight of their decorations is the traditional Moravian putz, which tells the story of Jesus’ birth in 12 miniature scenes, beginning with Isaiah’s prophesy and concluding with the holy family’s flight to Egypt. The putz incorporates items used in Bob’s boyhood putz, figures he and Sara have collected or made, and natural items such as driftwood and moss. A recording of appropriate scriptures and music enhances the scenes.
“The home is a delightful addition to this year’s tour,” said Tour Coordinator Sandra Dickens.
The setting on Lake Reidsville is perfect for the ranch style home of David and Martha Cross. Located on 351 Chickasaw Drive, it was constructed in 1987.
The love of decorating for Christmas has led to an extensive collection of holiday decorations. They are displayed on the trees in the home and throughout the house.
The den/living area is the setting for a large tree with ornaments collected through the years. A special feature of the home is the large deck on the back of the house. The view of the trees and lake, as well as wildlife, is something to be enjoyed during all seasons.
The home of Sandy and Karen Brady is 972 Church St. Ext. was completed in 2017 and is perfect for the country setting.
The owners drew the plan for the house to include many unique features in their design.
The two-way fireplace in the den and dining room has a round opening and the stone is the first of Bob Timberlake’s signature series stone blend. This stone is also on part of the exterior and in the master bathroom shower.
Wood features include beams from a flour mill in Pennsylvania, wood accents from a plantation home in Rockingham County, kiln-dried pallet wood throughout the house, and the ceiling of the man cave covered in tobacco sticks.
Decorations are a mix of traditional and whimsical. There are traditional reds and greens but also fun bright colors as well. Also look for the bottle brush trees throughout the house.
“With many special features, this home is a treat to visit,” Dickens said.
The last location included in the tour is the Penn House at 324 Maple Ave. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the home originally was built in 1908 by Charles Penn but was destroyed by fire and rebuilt in 1932. The Colonial Revival-style home is on a three-acre site within the City of Reidsville.
It was donated to the City of Reidsville in 1980, and is furnished with antiques from the same time period as the house.
Guests will enjoy visiting the impressive hallway area and living room which is decorated in candy cane red and white.
Veronica Jones will provide seasonal music to continue the holiday mood. The library will have decorations in bronze and gold to accent the beautiful wood furnishings and paneled walls.
Teal and gold decorations in the greenhouse will be the setting for the bake sale with assorted baked items for purchase.
“The Main Street United Methodist Church Reidsville Christmas Homes Tour is a wonderful way to get in the Christmas spirit and visit with friends,” Dickens said.
