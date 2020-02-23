When two outdoor classrooms at Western Rockingham Middle School needed some sprucing up, the community stepped up to help in a big way.
The Dan River Basin Association and the Rockingham County Education Foundation joined forces with staff, parents and students for a day of service at the school that included cleaning up the outdoor classrooms as well as several indoor projects.
Sixty-five volunteers from all over Rockingham County, ranging in age from 7 to 70, participated in 12 projects at the school. Projects included two mulching areas, two outside classroom cleanups, the painting of three murals inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., a display case renovation, the stenciling of inspirational words in bathrooms, cleaning of classroom desks/boards/floors and writing inspirational notes for patients at Duke Children’s Hospital and Health Center. Volunteers also picked up litter, vacuumed, washed windows and more.
“I was worried about the weather, but it turned out perfect for all the projects,” said Lori Thorn, administrative and financial specialist for the RCEF. “And, I think many of the projects went as planned and that many of them will make an impact.”
While the school’s two outdoor classrooms are mainly used by science teachers for water quality experiments, study of habitats and other outdoor lessons, all classes and grade levels can use them. One of the spaces is in a courtyard area and includes benches, tables and a podium where teachers can take classes or groups for a change of scenery or outside projects.
The other outdoor classroom is located by the creek on the lower side of campus and requires about a quarter-mile trek through a nature trail. This classroom, constructed in 2016 through a grant, has a covered shelter, tables and a whiteboard area. The local elementary school also has access to the creekside facility. Students can take part in experiments, such as testing the water and learning about ecosystems by sampling the water in the creek, testing it and analyzing it.
“We like to provide students with the opportunity to learn in various environments, have hands-on experiences and enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of our campus,” said principal Stephanie Wray, who also participated in the clean-up.
Wray said she greatly appreciates organizations and others in the community who are willing to give back to the school.
“We are proud of this place, and we want others to see the great things we have going on,” she said. “With a campus this large and this age, we welcome help to keep it spruced up and in great shape.”
Wray said the community could also help by supplying or helping to purchase outdoor learning supplies and science kits to use in the outdoor classrooms.
This is the RCEF’s third year helping at a local school. The foundation started with J.E. Holmes Middle School in Eden, and last year volunteers cleaned up at Reidsville Middle School.
“It was natural to continue with another middle school,” Thorn said. “We hope that this will give the staff and students a moral boost, give them a sense of pride in their awesome school and let them know that school administration, school staff and the community care about them.”
Begun to build the strength of the community through the advancement of education and workforce preparedness for all citizens, the RCEF has a mission to provide leadership, advocacy and program resources to increase education and its value in Rockingham County. The organization’s vision is to build a more prosperous community through education.
“Getting citizens into the schools to see their condition and meet with Rockingham County School officials and teachers will hopefully lead to more people being engaged with the schools,” Thorn said. “We hope people will reach out and use their talents and passion in the schools.”
Thorn said the RCEF would love to continue the Day of Service, but community sponsors and support is needed.
“We have done three of the four middle schools, and I really hope we can do Rockingham Middle School next year,” she said. “Beyond that, we will have to see.”
