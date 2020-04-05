Local artist Mary E.D. Ryan is known for her creative projects in the community, including the new mural in downtown Reidsville and the redesign of the Reidsville Teen Center, but now her work has “gone to the dogs,” quite literally.
Ryan and Melanie Morrison, creator of Project DREAM, have teamed up to raise money to create a more adoption-friendly space at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter. Deemed “Drab to Fab,” the effort involves raising at least $5,000 for Ryan to paint several murals. The goal is to create spaces that are engaging and enriching for pets, as well as human visitors.
“We want to make the shelter as interesting, cool and unique as possible so the public is interested in coming to visit, and when they visit, we hope they fall in love with a cat or dog and adopt them,” Morrison said. “The more people who visit, the more pets will be adopted.”
Brittany Flynn, the shelter director, said she has desired a project like this for a long time and is excited about the murals.
“Art brings life and joy to a community and so do animals,” she said. “I want to help create a warm and inviting atmosphere at our animal shelter that encourages people to come visit, volunteer and adopt, pushing away from the ‘dog pound’ stigma that still shadows many rural animal shelters.”
Ryan has been working on designs for the project for about two years and plans to paint a large mural in the meet and greet room titled “The World According to Dogs,” and another large mural in the hallway leading to the pet rooms titled “The World According to Cats.”
In addition, Ryan will create four mini murals in the lobby where owners and their newly adopted pets can take photos in front of a red fire hydrant, a pair of colorful angel wings, a colorful dog house or a whimsical “Going Home” sign.
Ryan and Morrison decided on a budget of $5,000 for the murals because supplies for this type of project are more expensive.
“You can’t use any old paint in public places,” Ryan said. “Plus, there’s not much ventilation at the shelter.”
She will use zero VOC latex paint and artist paints, which contain no toxic fumes.
“This is for the safety of the animals and people,” Ryan said.
If another $500 is raised after the initial $5,000, a large flat screen TV will also be purchased and installed to show all the pets available for adoption on a slideshow. Any money raised over the $5,500 will be donated to the shelter for the most urgent needs.
Both animal lovers, Ryan and Morrison have adopted animals from the shelter.
Ryan adopted a sickly puppy in December 2018, whom she loves dearly.
“Her name is Phoebe, and she is doing great now,” she said.
She and Morrison noted the cold, sterile feel of the shelter and quickly decided it needed a makeover.
“This is a way for me to use my art to bring attention to this particular shelter,” Ryan said. “A lot of people I ask don’t even know where the shelter is.”
Ryan will not start on the murals until much of the money is raised and anticipates the project will take two to three months. Sherwin Williams in Reidsville has agreed to donate half of the paint needed.
Ryan said the timing for the project is perfect because the county set aside money to install a new floor in the shelter after she completes her mural.
Ryan and Morrison planned a brown bag lunch fundraiser for April 19, in hopes of starting a fundraising tier, but Ryan believes this event will most likely be rescheduled due to the coronavirus threat.
“I really feel I need to go through with this no matter what; I’ll find a way,” Ryan said. “I’ve known in my heart for a while that I was meant to do this project.”
Morrison also hopes the mural project brings a sense of pride to the community.
“To have an animal shelter that has one-of-a-kind professional art on its walls is something that will bring people to this shelter over visiting another shelter,” she said. “We would love for this shelter to turn into a no-kill shelter, and the only way to make that happen is to help get all the pets adopted and create awareness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.