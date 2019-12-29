MADISON — Mary Dalton Martin was running a little late on Nov. 14 when she arrived at the Madison Board of Alderman’s meeting. Mayor David Myers already was at the front but paused for Martin to talk about an event she was coordinating and wanted to make sure the aldermen were briefed on it.
When she finished, Myers said, “This is perfect, Mary, because we want to recognize you as Madison Citizen of the Year for all your efforts that you are doing just as you just briefed us.”
Martin was so surprised she was completely speechless for a moment.
Myers then read the inscription on the plaque:
“In recognition and appreciation of your enthusiastic willingness to promote and preserve the integrity of community and togetherness in the Town of Madison and surrounding areas. Your efforts to coordinate “Bringing the Neighbor Back to the Neighborhood” has proved successful in encouraging friendship, fellowship and inclusion between people from all walks of life. Your devotion and compassion is an inspiration to all.”
“Mary makes my job a lot easier,” the mayor said. “She is a wonderful person.”
Myers said that Martin goes above and beyond to pull the community together and deserved this recognition.
“I didn’t even know that award existed,” Martin said recently. “I was very, very humbled by the recognition.”
Grass definitely doesn’t grow under the woman’s feet. She is involved in many projects — from helping feed hungry children to collecting Boost for cancer patients.
And, her enthusiasm always shines as she makes her presentations to the Rockingham County Commissioners and community boards and councils.
However, that enthusiasm did not come easy. Mary Martin had many struggles to reach her current pinnacle.
Born and raised in the Bethany community, Martin is the daughter of Nannie Dalton and the late Paul Bennett.
She graduated from Bethany High School, then worked for 37 years in textiles in the county. After a six-year marriage and two children, she continued working at Unifi until 2008 when she lost her job.
In 1976, she married Sylvester Ray Martin, a Stoneville native and they raised three sons, Ronnie Shaffer, Chris Shaffer, and Steven Martin, who blessed them with six grandchildren.
The couple resided in Madison. In September of 1982, Sylvester was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Four days before Christmas, Mary lost her beloved Sylvester. She was alone with two children, ages 9 and 12, and six weeks pregnant with her third.
“Being a single mother was an unfamiliar new role for me,” she said. “Through prayer and family support, I weathered the storm.”
Her three children are college-educated, have successful careers, and happy families.
For 17 years, Martin worked a third-shift job so she could attend school activities and sports activities involving her children. She also volunteered for 20 years at the schools her sons attended, something she still does to this day.
Not only does she volunteer, but she often encourages other parents and coworkers to volunteer at the schools and in community events.
When she found herself an empty-nester, she became more involved in other activities and that volunteer work has only increased over the years.
Losing her job actually was a blessing, Martin said, since it provided her the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of attending college and becoming a teacher. She enrolled at Rockingham Community College and, in 2010, earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education.
At the time, Martin was working for Rockingham County Youth Services, but was offered a job by the college to become a part-time instructor, teaching employability skills through Goodwill Industries. She worked both positions until two years ago, but still is teaching part-time for the college. She also is a substitute teacher for the county school system.
Martin has made frequent appearances before the county commissioners, promoting and asking for assistance with activities in which she is involved.
The most recent time, she asked the commissioners and county employees to volunteer to ring The Salvation Army bells at kettles throughout the county.
Before school adjourned for the summer, Martin encouraged the commissioners to participate in the Summer Food Program sponsored by the school system. Feeding sites open the day after school gets out for summer vacation and runs until schools start back in August. The program provides nutritious meals to students who otherwise might be going hungry while out on summer break.
“Some of the children can’t get to the sites but we have people pick up food to take to them,” Martin said. She explained some neighborhood locations are established to make it easier for children without transportation. In these cases, designated individuals pick up the food and serve it in special locations, such as churches and other neighborhood locations.
Worthy Matron of the Beauty of Madison # 383 Order of the Eastern Star-Prince Hall Aphiliate, Martin has headed up the annual “Bringing the Neighbor Back to the Neighborhood” for the past three years. Last year, it was held in collaboration with Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department and featured games, entertainment, food, and a basketball competition between leaders and employees of the two towns with Madison taking the inauguration title.
Each year, the Eastern Star hosts a “Neighborhood Boost” collection for Boost and similar supplemental products for cancer survivors. They also collect pet food for the Rockingham County Animal Shelter. The administrative council donated hats, scarves, gloves, socks and other warm clothing to the homeless population.
Martin serves on the RCC foundation and The Salvation Advisory boards, and is a graduate of the Rockingham County Citizens Academy.
At Beulah Baptist Church in Madison, where Martin has attended for more than 20 years, she is the administrative assistant to the pastor, and a member of the Scholarship Committee and involved in many other church programs.
While still attending Charles R. Drew School in Madison, Martin became interested in photography. Her first camera was the inaugural Polaroid camera. She still has some of those old Polaroid pictures she took of landscapes and family and friends.
As she grew older, Martin’s photography talents increased, and she now is known throughout her community for her work. Just recently, she was appointed to the photography team for the Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star.
“The satisfaction of knowing that I am helping somebody and encouraging and inspiring others to be better is gratification enough for me,” Martin said. “I believe that to whom much is given, much is required.”
