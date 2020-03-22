Grace Fellowship in Reidsville supports several local ministries through fundraisers, and as members of the Men’s Fellowship have gotten older, endeavors to raise money have gotten harder.
To replace the annual Brunswick stew sales this year, the church decided to organize a southern gospel concert instead.
“Most of our men are 75 or older, so we thought holding a concert would be a better option,” said Chuck Jones, a member of Men’s Fellowship. “It’s been 29 years since our church has done a gospel concert, so we are excited.”
Featuring Triumphant, Singing News Fan Awards’ 2018 and 2019 Favorite Southern Artist, the concert was originally scheduled be held at 7 p.m. March 28 in the Reidsville High School auditorium, but organizers said they have postponed the show with plans to reschedule for a later date.
Formed in 2003 by four friends, Triumphant made their singing debut at the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Their rich quartet and smooth harmonies brought them instant popularity, and in 2008, Triumphant started touring nationally. Several of the group’s songs have climbed the Top 40 music charts, and several achieved No. 1 status. In addition, Triumphant has had multiple songs and albums of the year, and their album “Yes” received a Dove award and was voted southern Gospel Album of the Year.
“They sing a little bit of everything, and they bring a true testimonial,” Jones said. “They are southern gospel with a contemporary flair.”
More than 60 local businesses are helping to support the Reidsville concert through sponsorships, and the money raised through ticket sales will be used to fund several projects the men and church usually support:
- The supplying of Bibles to Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High School for the schools’ elective Bible history classes. (The church purchases the Bibles each semester.)
- In His Name Christian Services food pantry. Providing a 50-pound box of food, including meat and other non-perishable items, the church feeds 200 families per month through this ministry.
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Operation Christmas Child
- Grace Fellowship’s World Missions Program
“The Bible ministry has always been very dear to the men of our group, as well as the food pantry,” Jones said. “The whole Men’s Fellowship is working for the glory of God.”
Concert tickets, once a new date is set, will be available by calling or sending an email message to Jones. Advance tickets will also be available at several area locations and may be purchased or reserved anytime before the concert. More information will be forthcoming.
Jones views the concert as not just a fundraiser but also an evangelistic outreach.
“Maybe some people who don’t go to church will hear the message of the Gospel through song,” he said. “It will all be worth it if one person comes to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.”
