For the Morrison family of Reidsville, birthdays are usually celebrated in a big way.
This year, with John and Melanie Morrison’s daughter Maddie turning 10 on April 1, they planned to go all out — a sleepover, nails done, swimming. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and their plans were derailed.
“It was very disappointing and heartbreaking to have to tell her we would not be able to have the party we all envisioned this year,” Melanie Morrison said. “This is her first time in double digits.”
But, all celebratory fanfare was not to be lost. This year’s celebration just took on a different look.
Maddie is a member of the Academy of Dance’s mini dance team, and one of the moms, Brenda Nuckles, decided to organize a surprise birthday vehicle parade for Maddie. She had seen the idea on a local television station and decided to duplicate the idea for Maddie, getting all 12 members of the team involved, as well as their dance teacher.
Armed with big, colorful posters; cards and a few gifts; and singing voices, Maddie’s friends showed up in her neighborhood April 1 on a mission to ensure their friend had a wonderful 10th birthday.
Morrison had covertly planned for Maddie to be outside playing with her sister, Brenna, when it was time for the 5:30 p.m. parade, and sure enough, her daughter heard the 15 to 18 cars as they pulled into her neighborhood with drivers blowing horns and friends singing out of car windows and sun roofs.
“She was smiling from ear to ear,” Morrison said. “It was so cool to watch.”
Neighbors also came out to watch as the parade circled the cul-de-sac several times. The girls were not allowed to hug each other, and social distancing was maintained.
After next enjoying a birthday cake and cupcakes with her family, Maddie was in for another birthday surprise. Her mother enlisted the help of a friend, Evan Tanner, to create a special 10th birthday video for her daughter. Morrison petitioned close to 25 school friends, dance friends, theatre friends, teachers and family to videotape themselves communicating happy birthday in creative ways, and then had Tanner, who owns Effortless Entertainment, edit all the submissions into one keepsake video. The Morrison’s presented Maddie with the video, complete with some friends and family reciting poems and singing, after her parade.
“There was laughing and little bit of tears,” Morrison said of her daughter’s reaction.
“I felt warm all over,” Maddie said. “This was the best birthday ever!”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Maddie was a busy fourth-grader who attended Bethany Elementary, participated in dance and acted with the Theatre Guild of Rockingham County. An actress since age 6, Maddie played the part of Elsa’s power in the guild’s February production of “Frozen, Jr.”
“We are fortunate that it wrapped up right before all this started,” Morrison said.
The Morrisons have filled the stay-at-home order period with lots of outside time, including walks, jumping on the trampoline and even identifying every plant in their yard.
“We’ve tried to make learning fun, anything to keep up energy and keep learning,” Morrison said.
Maddie also plans to wallpaper her room with probably 15 of the posters her friends made for her birthday parade.
“Especially for children, you have to normalize all this (COVID-19) as much as possible,” Morrison said. “Birthday parties are a rite of passage for children, so it’s important to still celebrate and do things within the social distancing guidelines.”
