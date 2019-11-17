MADISON — Every year since Stitch Party Studio in Madison opened in 2013, owners Bob and Cathy Bogan have held Gathering and Sharing, and every year the event draws more people.
Gathering and Sharing is the opportunity for those who have taken classes at the studio, as well as local quilters and those who love to sew, to bring the projects they have made to share with classmates, friends and the community.
“We started out opening the event to those who have taken our classes, but it has evolved to include anyone who loves sewing,” said Cathy Bogan. “It is also an opportunity to collect and donate food items for the local food bank before Thanksgiving.”
This year’s Gathering and Sharing will be at 3 p.m. today in Stitch Party Studio’s classroom. The public is invited.
While participants have brought a variety of sewing projects to share, Bogan said large quilts are the most popular items shown.
“Quilting is an art, and a lot of people don’t think people are doing it anymore,” she said.
Gathering and Sharing puts that misconception to sleep, as the event attracts numerous participants of all ages.
“The younger generation is sewing now, which is exciting,” Bogan said.
Bogan also enjoys seeing how sewing and quilting has advanced.
“Fabrics are so much better now, and there is a bigger variety of colors, which makes the quality of pieces so much nicer,” she said.
Most of the quilts brought to Gathering and Sharing were made as gifts for friends and loved ones.
In addition to sewing and quilting classes, Stitch Party Studio also offers a multitude of classes for beginners, as well as intermediate and advanced students. Monthly classes, mostly taught by Bogan, include Block of the Month Quilt, Free Motion Machine Quilting, Mystery Quilt and Jelly Roll. Collage classes are also offered, and the studio invites nationally-known teachers to lead some classes.
“We provide a gathering place for all who enjoy sewing and the art of quilt-making,” Bogan said. “We offer instructional classes for all skill levels to increase one’s sewing knowledge and to inspire creativity.”
Stitch Party Studio also stocks a large selection of fabrics, notions, patterns, batting and books for sale.
Bogan learned how to sew and quilt under the tutelage of her mother and grandmothers. She fondly recalled sitting under the quilt frame as a young child while her paternal and maternal grandmothers, as well as their friends, worked on a project. She also happily remembers accompanying her mother on many occasions to the fabric shop.
“My mother was an excellent seamstress,” Bogan said.
Bogan has been teaching for more than 22 years and loves sharing her love of sewing and quilting with others.
“It is all about having fun and loving what you are making at the present time,” she said. “Many say it is just good therapy.”
