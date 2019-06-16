EDEN — When racing was just becoming popular in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, one of the first tracks in the area sprang up just outside of Draper, now a part of Eden.
Draper businessmen John East Jr. and Luther Lemons organized Draper Speedway Inc. in 1949. Lemons’ brother, Lawrence, carved out the egg-shaped quarter-mile dirt track that was an instant success. The next year, the track, organized under the auspices of the legendary Clay Earles who opened Martinsville Speedway in 1949, became a NASCAR-sanctioned track.
Ten years later, the track was renamed Bi-State Speedway.
Remnants of the track still can be seen east of Eden off the Berry Hill Road at the Gant Road intersection beside where Jerry Wilson built The Barn, a popular night club for seniors.
Over the years, fans — sometimes as many as 1,500 to 2,000 — flocked to the tracks to watch the feats of Carl Burris, Perk Brown, Cecil Barker, George Minter, Ralph Estes, Jimmy Griffin, Clarence Pickeral, Melvin Chilton, Wendell Scott, Glen Wood, Monk Tate, Wayne Johnson and many others.
The anniversaries of those two tracks will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at the Fifth Annual Racers Reunion at Railroad Café. The event will be at the Homer Wood Park between the café and the railroad tracks.
“Many race car drivers always show up to share their knowledge of the old racetrack,” said Darrell Gregory, one of the organizers with Barry Cruise, Tim Lancaster and members of the late Homer Wood family.
“Crowd favorites always show up, delighting their old and new fans with stories that one just cannot make up,” he said. “Those were the days when hard working and skilled men could pull a junk car out of the weeds for a new life on primitive, rough dirt tracks in this area.”
Hank “Funderburk” Thomas will be the guest of honor for this year’s event. Thomas, 82, lives in Winston-Salem. The first year at Bi-State, the 22-year-old Thomas won the amateur championship. Later, he turned his racing enthusiasm into a career of building race cars.
Keeping with the anniversary theme, racing enthusiasts also will have the opportunity to see vintage flathead racing machines, many like those that raced on those historic tracks, displayed by the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association.
“Most of these cars were made in the late 1930s, and they are not just for looks,” Gregory said, adding the organization runs a series of races in the southeast with these relics. Many are the same as they were 60 years ago except for required safety additions.
Also on display will be restored vintage race cars, including drag and circle-track machines. Main Street in front of the Railroad Café will be closed for the first cruise-in for street cars.
Bluegrass bands will entertain in the park area throughout the day. The café will serve meals, including a Racer’s Special, all day.
“Moving the Racers Reunion to the Homer Wood Park was an instant success last year, which ensured its return with this year’s larger event,” Gregory said. “Do not miss this opportunity to take part in the celebration of the Tri-Cities pioneer NASCAR-sanctioned track.”
Proceeds from the event will honor Disabled American Veterans.
One day in 1959, the virtually unknown Hank Funderburk pulled his white No. 19 onto the Bi-State Speedway and went on to take his first win at the fast and tricky track.
“I didn’t race there real early on,” he said of the tracks in Rockingham County in a telephone interview last week.
“When I came into the race track that first time, the racers were laughing because I came in with a Plymouth — the only Plymouth in the field.
“I cleaned their plow,” he said.
Most of the fans who filled the grandstands had have never heard of him. That was because Hank Thomas, who dominated the Bowman Gray track in Winston-Salem, had signed in under an alias because of NASCAR’s rigid rule of banning their drivers from running on unsanctioned tracks.
Funderburk’s Plymouth quickly became a dominating force at Bi-State, capturing numerous checkered flags while accumulating a growing fan base before his 23rd birthday. For several years, Funderburk continued his winning ways at Bi-State as well as other tracks in the area until NASCAR forced him out of the amateur/hobby division because of too many wins.
Realizing his fellow racers always needed first class racing equipment, Thomas made the plunge into aftermarket speed equipment in the early ‘60s. He made a career of racing and building race cars and still operates Hank Thomas Performance in Winston-Salem. He is also a major supplier of Sunoco racing fuel to local tracks.
“Hank Thomas is one of the few men that have made their interest and passion into a lifetime profession,” Gregory said, adding he has “always been the racers’ friend and in racing circles, he is highly revered.”
“Of all the racing greats that have graced the old Draper track, Hank Thomas is undoubtedly the most well known and successful of them all.”
Although he has won numerous races and championships over the years, Thomas said his greatest achievement in life is his friends and he is looking forward to coming back and seeing many of those old friends and fans.
“I am surprised that the young people still know the name of somebody that raced then,” Thomas said, adding he enjoys sharing racing history with those young people. He will autograph pictures of him celebrating victories at various race tracks.