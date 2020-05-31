Retirement during the coronavirus pandemic has left Anthony Coles with plenty of time for some of his favorite hobbies — playing the piano and guitar, as well as writing songs.
Among the songs is “We See You,” a tribute to first responders, health care professionals and other essential workers.
“I wanted to let them know ‘we see’ what they are doing,” Coles said. “I wrote the song because I want all of our heroes to know we see their struggle and their sacrifice to help keep us safe and our families fed, and we appreciate them.”
After he recorded “We See You,” his wife Wanda Coles, who works for Rockingham County Social Services, posted the song on the county’s Facebook page.
“The overall response has been great,” he said.
He has received hundreds of positive comments on Facebook and calls and emails from friends, relatives and strangers eager to thank him for writing the song.
“I just wanted to let our heroes know how proud we are of them, and we won’t forget them,” he said. “I pray we don’t forget them.”
Coles said he has been doing well during the shutdown, but he worries about his wife.
“My wife is an essential worker, so I’m more concerned about her safety and well-being,” he said.
A lover of music most of his life, Coles taught himself to play guitar and piano about 10 years ago.
“I’ve wanted to learn since I was a child,” he said. “I believe music can bridge many divisions among us all, and I want my music to inspire but also shine a light on the voiceless.”
Though he’s written songs for years and has a collection, “We See You” is the first song he’s recorded and publicly shared.
“I have previously only shared with family and friends,” Coles said. “Since I am a writer and not much of a singer, my wish is to have a real singer sing my songs.”
Coles retired two years ago after his 60th birthday. The district director for North and South Carolina, he worked for Service Employee International Union for 30 years. (He started working for Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union, which then merged with SEIU 12 years ago.)
He and his wife, who have been married 21 years, live in Eden and enjoy spending time with their five children and six grandchildren. He also loves gardening and being outdoors and is enjoying teaching his wife to play piano. He also plans to continue his songwriting.
“I plan to keep writing and playing music until I’m outta here,” Coles said with a chuckle.
