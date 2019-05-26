A Reidsville doctor and his 12-year-old son recently journeyed to Central America with a group of area volunteers to spend 12 days working with Curamericas Global.
In late April, Zack Hall and his oldest son, Zack III, traveled to Guatemala on a mission to provide medical care and supplies at a maternal clinic in the country. The group was organized and led by Anna Brown, director of finance and marketing for Hall’s medical practice.
Curamericas’ goal is to build a sustainable, effective health-care program that empowers communities to save the lives of mothers and children. The Curamericas-Guatemala project is in one of the most isolated and impoverished areas of Guatemala.
Also attending were two nurses, assisted by 12 others in providing all types services and care. They documented all the women and children in the area in a format similar to a census, recording the information on maps. They also worked in medicinal gardens, landscaped and organized the supplies and medicine the team took. In addition, Hall taught classes to the Guatemalan nurses.
“One of the big things I taught was the proper use of medicines,” he said, explaining the local nurses had not always used medicines properly. And they don’t always have what they need.
“I was seeing a gentleman in the clinic, and when I checked his sugar, it was 570 (normal is 126),” Hall said. “We didn’t have any insulin to get that down. He had some pills, but they were ineffective.”
They were based at Curamerica’s main site in Calhuitz, a small community with a population of about 1,200. From there, the volunteers traveled to four other Casa Materna facilities, the farthest, a two-hour drive. Hall said the area is known as the Death Triangle because of the high maternal death rate. The local group has partnered with the clinic for about 15 years, the doctor said.
“Through this organization and Casa Materna, they have been able to ... lower child mortality and maternal death rates,” Hall said.
“Initially, I thought it was going to be like a maternal/fetal health clinic to serve females, but we treated anybody who came in,” Hall said.
The only thing Hall said he regrets is that he didn’t get to deliver any babies.
For the workers, days started at 5:30 or 7 a.m. and usually ended at 5 or 6 p.m. with short meal breaks.
“We didn’t have to skip any meals — that was good,” said Hall. “They always sent us out with peanut and jelly sandwiches for snacks.” Unfortunately, Zack III can’t eat peanuts, and his father doesn’t eat bread. Hall came up with his own PJ&B corn tortilla (“It wasn’t too bad!”) while Zack III devoured snack bars.
At 4:30 every morning, a bus to pick up the migrant workers came through the small town with a huge loud speaker blaring. The sound “could wake up Reidsville,” Hall said.
Then, at 5 a.m., a village donkey began braying, and just as they were getting back to sleep, the hundreds of roosters in the neighborhood started their morning chants.
The final alarm came at 6 a.m. when the bells on the town’s only church began tolling.
Less than 1,000 people (including the migrant workers) live in Calhuitz. The village had no school, but some other towns had little buildings that served as elementary schools.
Hall said the most distressing part of the trip was the unsafe water. At their facility, they only had running water for two hours.
“It was random,” Hall said.
When they went into the poorest households, and they found stacks of Pepsi Colas and Coca Colas in the houses because that was safer to drink than water.
Most rewarding was “seeing the true gratitude and the positive spirits all the workers at these facilities had,” Hall said. “They made the most of what they had to utilize.”
“It was interesting how many of the folks I saw in consultation had severe arthritis in their neck, backs and knees, but they didn’t attribute it to working. They said, ‘My neck hurts because I got kicked by a mule,’ not because of carrying 200-pound bags of coffee beans on their heads,” the doctor said.
Zack III helped with landscaping and entertaining the children. He was the youngest of the four youth on the trip.
“Two of the main things we did to interact with the children was to blow bubbles and play soccer,” Zack III said. “They were delighted to play with the bubbles.”
It wasn’t all fun and games for the youth. Zack III went on some home visits with the medical teams that went out and talked to new mothers about nutrition and newborn health.
On Good Friday, the townspeople laid carpets made from sawdust over the cobblestones in the streets. Bright colored religious paintings portraying Jesus, the Virgin Mary, Pontius Pilate, the disciples and others covered the carpets. That night the people paraded over the carpets, carrying handmade figures depicting various scenes from the last days of Christ and his crucifixion.
In early May, the group returned to North Carolina already making plans to return next year.
Hall is a native of Durham where his father, Dwight, worked with The American Tobacco Co. and mother, the former Dianne Sacrinty, taught at Northern High School. They moved back to their native home of Reidsville when Hall was 10, and after ATC had shut down operations in Durham.
After graduating in 1994 from Greensboro Day School, Hall enrolled at N.C. State where he earned a double major bachelor of science degree in bio-chemistry and zoology. After getting his med degree in 2003 from UNC-Chapel Hill, Hall did his residency at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro in 2006.
He came back to Reidsville to go into partnership with Dr. Angus McGinnis. Hall went out on his own in 2008 when he and his wife, the former Rachel Rhodes of Reidsville, opened Zack Hall, MCPLLC.
Today, Hall has 20 employees and is located on 217-F Turner Drive. He moved there in July after opening Health U, an urgent care facility open weekends and holidays.
In addition to Zack III, the Halls have two other children, Bill, 10; and Miriam, 8. The children are homeschooled. The family attends Woodmont United Methodist Church, where Hall sings in the choir. Zack and Rachel Hall are leaders of Cub Pack and Boy Scout Troop 320. Recently, the couple completed the inaugural Neighborhood Seminary, a two-year-certificate Duke Divinity program.