REIDSVILLE — Following the success of the first citywide revival in 2018, organizers are excited to host the second revival Sept. 6 and 7 at Market Square.
Pastor Mark Tolodziecki, who plans to speak at the event, said more churches will participate.
“We are hoping the Lord will build up unity in the community and revive our churches and fulfill our task of reaching out to the lost,” Tolodziecki said. “A couple of people came to accept Christ last year and many were encouraged and challenged to grow in their faith, and we hope the Lord will add to that this year.”
While pastors plan to deliver sermons throughout the two-day revival, volunteers are also planning to help neighbors by distributing clothing and food.
Steven Housewright, a pastor of Cornerstone Community Church, said it’s rare for community fellowships gather “for the upbuilding of the Kingdom of God, rather than our own numbers.”
One of the organizers, Rodney Chilton, presented the group’s vision for the revival and invited new pastors to involve their congregations. He said they have felt God’s hand in the planning process.
The first revival was planned after Kandice Drizake revealed in a weekly Bible study that she had a dream about Market Square being filled with people wanting to learn more about Christ.
Although Drizake is a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church, she often attends Living Faith Communities Church events. After she described her vision, many Bible study participants were in tears. They started praying about the vision and organized a special weekly meeting to encourage and guide them as they moved forward with their plans and invited other congregations to join them.
“We need to feel a stirring of God among our community,” said Jay Willard, of New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. “Unless we as God’s messengers bring God’s word to the people, then there will never be a movement felt throughout our community.”
