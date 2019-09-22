Justin Thacker and Julie Talbert enjoyed participating in the Rockingham County Citizens’ Academy so much, they decided to serve as co-chairs of the academy’s steering committee.
A free 10-week program for county residents to learn and better understand how local government operates, the Rockingham County Citizens’ Academy held its first classes during the fall of 2012. The brainchild of former County Commissioner Harold Bass, the academy began its 2019 fall session a couple of weeks ago.
“I make sure there’s food there,” Talbert, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Eden, said with a chuckle. “Justin is responsible for securing speakers and making sure our meeting space is secured and ready.”
Cory Scott, who is retired, is one of 27 local citizens taking part in this fall’s session. He also is a leader in his church and is involved in local initiatives, such as the countywide food drive held earlier this year.
“I believe we really do not have much input or opportunity to contribute to national or even statewide government, however, at the local, city and county level, we can have a lot of involvement,” Scott said. “Through learning about how county government works, we can learn where we can be involved at the city and county level to help our communities to be better places to live.”
During each class, participants have the opportunity to meet and hear from key county elected and administrative officials who explain county governmental programs and operations. After a dinner is served and leaders speak, participants break into groups to brainstorm solutions to various scenarios that could arise in local government. For instance, in the session Sept. 5, participants learned how the county budget is formulated.
“It gives citizens a good bird’s eye view of the budgeting process,” Talbert said. “There are many misconceptions about how to actually get things done, and when you go through this program, you gain an in-depth knowledge of each department in our county and its mission.”
Scott said the budgeting session was an eye-opener for him.
“In the session exercise, we struggled with how to balance our goals to improve education, economic development, etc., with the ways we source the funds to run the government,” he said. “Balancing taxes and fees with providing better schools was a challenge that opened the eyes of session participants.”
During the interactive sessions, participants get to play various roles of county officials regarding budget, finance, legal, human resources, safety risk management, information technology and public information.
“I hope participants will gain a better understanding about the county’s overall organization, vision, mission, goals, objectives, budget, policies, procedures and day-to-day functions so that they may enlighten their fellow citizens, as well as be ambassadors for Rockingham County Government,” Thacker said.
Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler agrees that the academy gives participants a better understanding of how their government operates.
“I hear so many times from citizens that just do not know where or how their tax dollars are used, and this academy provides the information to show them where it goes,” he said.
Thacker, the county’s deputy finance officer, said that participating in the academy in 2017 has aided him in his work as a county employee.
“Financial services touches all departments within the county, but the Citizens’ Academy gave me a better view of how all our departments serve our citizens,” he said.
Participants in this fall’s class will also have the opportunity to take a few field trips.
Students will tour the county jail, the simulated hospital at Rockingham Community College, and the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County.
The Rockingham County Citizens’ Academy is free for any Rockingham County resident, employee or business owner 18 or older, as well as all Rockingham Community College students.
Applications for the academy are available on Rockingham County Government’s website.
“At the end of this process (this fall’s academy), we will have 27 new advocates for Rockingham County, and they can share with their friends and colleagues,” Talbert said. “An informed citizenry is always a good thing, and the more we give people the opportunity to learn about their local government, they will be able to tap into it and benefit from it.”
