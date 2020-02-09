The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is always in need of pet food, but the need is often greater this time of the year.
That is why the efforts of three local organizations is so appreciated by local animal advocates. Rockingham County Citizens’ Academy 2019 graduates, along with the Beauty of Madison #383 Order of the Eastern Star PHA and Junior Beta Club are sponsoring a “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” pet food drive for the shelter through Feb. 14.
“We see an influx of animals this time of year coming in that are unwanted Christmas gifts or seniors being surrendered to make room for a new puppy or kitten,” said Ashton Katzer, adoption and rescue coordinator for the shelter. “Pet food donations allow us to focus funds on other things that will allow our residents to be happy and healthy.”
The shelter has had to purchase roughly 8,000 pounds of pet food in the past few months.
Purina dog chow/puppy chow and cat chow/kitten chow, as well as any brand of canned cat and dog food, cat litter, toys and other items are accepted for the food drive and can be dropped off at the Rockingham County Government Center, county libraries, city and town halls and Rockingham Community College during regular operating hours.
“For the dry cat food, we want to be as consistent as possible so that the animals don’t get an upset stomach,” Katzer said. “Also, Purina brand is easy to find and is cost friendly, so it makes it easier for the adopter to transition to whichever brand they prefer.”
Katzer said canned cat and kitten food, which they run out of the quickest, is their biggest need. The shelter averages 190 animals during the month of January, but this number can vary day to day with animals coming and leaving.
Mary Martin, a November 2019 graduate of the Rockingham County Citizens’ Academy, is spearheading the pet food drive.
“We have food drives all over the county but no pet food banks,” she said.
As the worthy matron of the Beauty of Madison #383 Order of the Eastern Star, Martin has helped with pet food drives for the shelter, but wanted to get more people and organizations involved.
“I owned pets in the past, but because I’m so busy, I don’t even own an animal now,” Martin said. “I know how expensive they can be, though.”
Martin said she and her fellow Citizens’ Academy graduates wanted to do something special for the shelter with Valentine’s Day approaching.
“We wanted to do something nice and sweet for the animals and shelter to let them know we love them, too,” she said.
Martin said she felt compelled to use the knowledge she gained about Rockingham County through participation in the academy in a tangible way upon graduation. (The academy is a free, 10-week program for Rockingham County citizens to learn and better understand how Rockingham County government operates.)
She hopes to encourage graduates of the Citizens’ Academy to join the Order of the Eastern Star in other projects, such as a “Bringing the Neighbor Back to the Neighborhood” event to bring neighbors in the town of Madison together, as well as the “Let’s Give Our Neighborhood a Boost” drive to collect nutritional dietary supplements for cancer patients.
“Once you learn of the services and programs in this county, you feel obligated to give back,” she said. “After going through this (Citizens’ Academy) program, I didn’t want to sit back and do nothing.”
Katzer said she and the shelter staff are extremely grateful for community members like Martin who want to help the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
“We are glad to know that there are people who look past the stigma of an animal shelter and realize that the staff does their very best to care for the animals while they reside at the shelter,” Katzer said. “It gives the staff a boost of confidence, and it helps financially.”
Martin has high hopes for the pet food drive.
“I’m hoping this will become a natural thing for people to do, that when there are (human) food drives, they’ll also donate food and items for animals,” she said.
Anyone may volunteer at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, but those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The shelter and Tara Martin, Rockingham County Health Promotion Coordinator, have teamed up to offer Rockingham County employees an opportunity to walk a shelter dog during their lunch break as a health incentive.
“The only criteria for volunteers is that you love animals and want to help a shelter pet in some way,” Katzer said. “Ultimately, it is our goal and the goal of those who volunteer and donate to provide the best outcome possible for the animals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.