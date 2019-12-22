STOKESDALE For the past 65 years, travelers along U.S. 220 near the N.C. 68 intersection in the Stokesdale area have enjoyed seeing a beautifully lighted star during the Christmas holidays.
The star atop the 108-year-old William Moore Bennett home has become a tradition in the community.
The house was built in 1911 by Bennett and his wife Elmina Shields Bennett, who raised five children on the family farm established in 1859.
One son, William David Bennett, brought his bride, Annie Butler, to the home in 1935 and it was their only home for the 73 years they were married. The couple died in 2009. Annie in May, and David died 28 days later. Both were 94 years old.
Their sons, Boyd, 70, and Bert, 80, and their wives now share ownership of the historic home.
“The star was mother’s idea,” said Bert, a freshman at Bethany High School when Annie asked if he could make the star out of plywood in his agriculture class.
“I do not remember who told me how to draw a star but I drew a star on a 4x4 piece of plywood and took it to school on the school bus,” Bert said.
“Once it was completed, Lois and Dennis (Knight, an aunt and uncle) had a couple strings of exterior Christmas lights which I stapled around the edge, and up on the top of the house I went.”
Over the years, the star has assumed different versions. The current one, made of aluminum, was created in 2010 by Ray Callicutt of Asheboro. He is the father-in-law of Bert’s son Michael.
Bert and his wife, the former Betty Collins, a native of Tennessee, have been married for 51 years. Their son, Michael, and his wife, Hollie, have a son, Weston, and live near Stokesdale. Their daughter, Lori, lives in Atlanta.
Boyd’s wife, the former Ann Woodyard of West Virginia, first saw the star in 1977 shortly after she and Boyd met. Ann’s family moved to Greensboro from Chicago in the 1960s. Boyd and Ann were married in 1983 and had two children, David, who lives in Raleigh, and Rachel, a resident of Boston.
When Ann first saw the star, she thought it was beautiful, but one of her first questions was how they had gotten it on the house.
After he built the star, Bert assumed the responsibility of getting it atop the two-story steep-roofed residence for a number of years. When Boyd was in his 30s, he undertook the task.
“I climbed up there and put it up every year,” he said. “When I turned 60, I said I wasn’t going to do that anymore.” The brothers now pay someone else to place the star — usually during the first few days of December.
Those times when they were late getting it up, people called and asked if they were going to put it up or when it was going to be placed on the house.
After their parents died in 2009, friends and neighbors were concerned the tradition would not continue but Bert and Boyd assured them it would.
“As long as we are able, we will have it up there,” Boyd said. “We enjoy doing it. We enjoy bringing Christmas joy to our friends and neighbors and those strangers driving along U.S. 220/Interstate 73.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.