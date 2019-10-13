WENTWORTH Veterans will not be the only ones who benefit from Friday’s annual “Stand Down” event at the N.C. National Guard Armory.
Volunteers who assist veterans and provide services such as haircuts, health checks and dental care say they look forward to coming back each year.
A delicious hot meal, also free of charge, will conclude the day’s activities, said Curtis Pierce, chairman of Rockingham County Veterans Coalition, which sponsors the event.
“This is our ninth year doing the Stand Down here in Rockingham County,” he said. “Our committee meets nine months of the year planning the Stand Down and setting the work schedule for our food pantry.”
Pierce said the committee is comprised of a dedicated group of veterans and volunteers. He noted the food pantry is open from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 542-C Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville to distribute food to needy veterans and their families.
Representatives from several veterans’ agencies such as the Veterans Administration will be available to answer questions. Many Rockingham County government agencies will also have staff available to assist veterans with local problems, questions and/or concerns.
In addition to receiving free services and clothing, the event provides an opportunity for veterans to renew acquaintances and make new friends.
Army veteran Paul Peters of Madison was told about the annual event by another veteran the first year and has attended all but one of them.
“I missed it one year and I was so upset about it because I didn’t remember the date,” he said, adding he enjoys the camaraderie. “It is something that really helps the veterans.”
Like many other veterans from the Vietnam era, Peters, who served from 1970-72, said “I wasn’t treated very good when I got out. It kind of hurts my heart that we got treated so badly.”
At the Stand Down event, there’s a feeling of belonging.
“Everybody is together,” Peters said. “It’s a beautiful thing. I really appreciate the people that are there to help us.”
Since last year’s Stand Down, Peters was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer. He finished his radiation, recently started chemo, and still plans to attend the event, which is two days before his 69th birthday.
Hair stylist Jane Forrest, a member of Rockingham Community College Cosmetology Alumni, has been cutting hair at the Stand Down for the past seven years.
“Like me, some of them have been coming for a number of years and, even if they don’t need a haircut, they will stop by to see me,” she said. “It just fills me with joy for that year to help out and to know these people remember me and I made a difference in their life.”
Forrest feels like it’s her way to give back to men and women who served our country.
“If I can put a smile on their face, that’s what makes my day,” she said.
Army veteran Michael Stubblefield of Reidsville, who served from 1975 to 1978, is among those who appreciate Forrest.
“The same lady has cut my hair the last three years in a row,” he said. “I’m gonna get me another little trim.”
He has been there every year and comes back “to see some of the old veterans and to see new opportunities that might be available, get a free checkup, and haircut. It’s all good. I like all the old Army supplies.”
Timothy Moore, who said he served in the Army from 1974 to 1998, attended the event for the first time last year after learning about it from a senior citizens group in Reidsville.
“It’s real organized,” he said, adding “somebody even led me by the arm” to various stations.
Vietnam veteran Bill Withers said he used to have to go to Ft. Bragg for dental work until last year. “I was excited to be able to see a dentist,” he said.
Doris Kellam’s husband, Dock, is an Army veteran with four years active service and 12 in the reserve. She has volunteered for the event the past two years. One homeless veteran told her he appreciated everything they had done for him, especially how Kellam took time to listen to him.
“It is just a pleasure to go and help the veterans each year,” Kellam said. “It’s a joy just to be able to give something back to them because of what they have sacrificed for us.”
Johnny White, who served nearly 33 years in the Navy and reserve, said he enjoys interacting with the veterans, especially knowing the hardships many face as they get older.
“It is blessing to be able to serve those veterans who have served so faithfully,” White said.
