She only cost Rockingham County $1, but her true value could never be measured.
Phoenix, the retired accelerant detection canine (K-9) for the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, was laid to rest recently due to health complications. Prior to working for the Fire Marshal’s Office, Phoenix served with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. Trained to detect the smell of ignitable liquids like gasoline and paint thinner, Phoenix helped solve numerous cases.
“Having an accelerant K-9 gave us hope of proving or disproving whether a fire was an accident or started on purpose,” said Robert Cardwell, retired Rockingham County Fire Marshal.
As part of the Fire Marshal’s Office, K-9 Phoenix served Rockingham County and the surrounding counties of Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Stokes, Caswell, Henry (Va.) and Pittsylvania (Va.).
Jerry Webster, owner of Fire Investigation Training Services in Reidsville, got Phoenix, a yellow Labrador Retriever, in 2006 from Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York. She was first trained to recognize the smell of ignitable liquids and then put through handler team training with David Bridges of the SBI. A newly trained dog with her skills would cost around $10,000.
“She was a high energy dog, but she was thorough,” Cardwell said. “She had the ability to discriminate between naturally-occurring odors and the odors of ignitable liquids, and she was excellent at it.”
Phoenix graduated in 2007 and went to work with the SBI, helping solve cases for several years with Bridges. When Bridges decided to leave the SBI to pursue a law career, the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office decided they wanted Phoenix. Through an agreement with the N.C. State Property Office, Phoenix was purchased for $1, and past Assistant Fire Marshal John Cruise was assigned as her handler. She and Cruise went back to Webster for more training before she went to work.
“When we had a structure fire, Phoenix would go in with John and detect where an accelerant may have been poured,” Cardwell said. “She could alert us to a small amount not detectable by lab equipment.”
She was sometimes run through houses that had undergone an electrical fire to keep up her training.
A live-in dog who rode with Cruise in his county vehicle, Phoenix ran and played like other dogs, but she was trained knowing food was her reward.
“You couldn’t just throw down a bowl of dog food for her to eat,” Cardwell explained. “She did training every day to eat.”
Cruise said that Phoenix became a much loved member of his family.
“She was the partner who went to work with me every day and then came home with you,” he said with a laugh.
Adored by everyone in the Fire Marshal’s Office, Cardwell described Phoenix as a very unique animal.
“She was one of our staff and office entertainment,” Cardwell said. “She could be playful and cutting up one minute, and the next minute if John put on his pouch (containing her food), she knew playtime was over, and worktime began.”
While Phoenix was responsible for helping solve numerous cases, Cardwell said one that stands out involved her assistance with a case while working for the SBI. A house in Huntsville had been set on fire with a family inside, and authorities were able to arrest the person accused of setting the blaze.
“She (Phoenix) pretty much provided the evidence to find the perpetrator,” Cardwell said.
When Cruise decided to leave the Fire Marshal’s Office in 2015, the department and county decided to retire Phoenix, and she was recognized for her service at a Rockingham County Commissioners meeting. Without Phoenix, the county will rely on the SBI to provide an accelerant-detecting K-9 for an investigation if the need arises, said Rodney Cates, the county’s emergency services director.
Phoenix lived a happy, full life with Cruise and his family before she started having health problems.
“Cancer rates are high in fire investigators because they go in after a fire is out and are exposed to carcinogens,” Cardwell said. “Phoenix was never diagnosed with any type of cancer, but she was always sniffing hard, and that lifestyle could not have been good for her.”
Phoenix lived to be almost 12 before passing away last month.
“She lived a good, long life,” Cardwell said. “When you look at putting a person who sets a house or structure on fire in jail, it is important to consider how many human lives that accelerant K-9 saves in the long run.”
