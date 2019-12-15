REIDSVILLE It was a cold, brisk November day. The sky was bright blue and autumn leaves swirled in graceful patterns.
The perfect day for cooking a stew. The perfect day for families and friends to gather and share memories.
True to tradition, people from all over North Carolina and Virginia started gathering early at the Miller Chapel Road home of Myra and Van Moore to enjoy the fellowship, the stew and a variety of homemade desserts.
For many years, the Hearp sisters — Beatrice Page, Audrey Thompson, Ellen King Hearp and Mary Ross Barker — gathered on a fall weekend once a year to make their Brunswick stews.
Each used the recipe of her choice. A competition soon evolved with each sister constantly improving her recipe and adding new twists to the finished product. They never could agree on who cooked the best stew, though, with each sister laying claim to the title.
During the mid-1980s, Barker’s daughter Myra and her husband, Van, decided “if the tradition were to continue, we needed to learn the craft,” Van Moore said.
In 1992, the Moores cooked the first stew at their home, under the watchful eyes of Myra’s mother and her Aunt Beatrice and Uncle William.
They also continued the tradition of canning the leftover stew, usually about 100 quarts.
As they grew to adulthood, daughters Mandy Owen and Molly Hicks became more involved. After they married, they continued making trips home on “stew weekend,” bringing their families to participate. Now, they, their children and their grandchildren have added friends and family for this annual event.
“We enjoy their family participation for this event, especially the little roles our six grandchildren have begun to take,” Van Moore said. “Our entire family works together to prepare this stew and we are pleased to invite our special friends
each year.”
Before the big day, Myra and Van drive to Callaway, Va., to get canning supplies.
Early that week, they start collecting everything they need: 50 pounds of potatoes, 50 pounds of onions, dozens of large cans of vegetables and all the other ingredients, including spices and seasonings.
One major job is cleaning and sanitizing the barn and the tables. And Van has to get bales of hay ready for the hayride and to use as seats.
The night before, Van starts the water boiling in the 40-gallon pot, heated by propane gas. About 4 a.m., he adds the chicken to the water. A little later, Myra starts frying ham, sausage and bacon for biscuits for the workers.
“Then we all join in and start dicing potatoes and onions,” she said. They have a printed schedule for when each item goes in the pot.
“If too much cold goes in the pot at the same time, it ‘shocks’ the pot and the temperature goes down,” Myra said. “You marry the flavors (a term her mother used) by adding them at just the right times.”
When Barker could no longer help physically because of her health, “she sat in a rocking chair by the fire, sampling the stew at different times. She would give me direction about what it needed,” Myra said.
They start mixing and stirring the stew early Saturday, with schedules readily visible for stirring duties and when to add various ingredients. The stew has to be stirred constantly to keep it from sticking, so everyone has the opportunity to assist — under Van’s guidance, of course.
Even the younger ones handle the paddle for a few minutes under the watchful eyes of their grandfather or parents. They also welcome the guests and are in charge of the serving table, making sure there are plenty of trays, utensils, napkins and condiments continuously available.
Once the paddle stands up in the pot, Myra rings the old dinner bell and a blessing is offered. Everyone heads for the serving table, then for the pot where Myra dips out the steaming hot stew.
Guests bring a variety of homemade desserts. Some people, not fast enough to get to the stew line quickly, might load up on those before getting their stew.
Helping oversee the children’s activities and keeping up with the schedule are the duties of sons-in-law Stephen Owen and Brad Hicks, who drives his family in from Charlotte the night before. The Owens live in Reidsville.
Several times during the day, Van takes a break from overseeing the stew process to take the young and the young-at-heart on hayrides around his farm. Occasionally, Jack Crowder and Bob Gentry take over driving the tractor that pulls the long, hay-filled trailer.
“I remember when I was tiny having little jobs — run to the house and get this and run to the house and get that,” Myra said. Now, Hayden, 11, and Harper Hicks, 9, Olivia, 11, and Sophia Owen, 9, are the “runners,” fetching anything needed by “Z-Pop” and other adults throughout the day.
Five-year-old twin grandsons Hudson and Holden Hicks fill small dishes with candy corn and put them on the tables. They check constantly throughout the day and refill any empty ones.
Actually, the grandchildren started their project a couple of weeks ahead of time — drawing pictures on the lids to go on leftover stew that is canned the same day.
“This year we fed 80 and canned 100 quarts,” Myra said, noting the number attending this year was down somewhat because of the cold weather.
When everyone has eaten their fill, the canning process begins.
“The cans are actually part of our story that goes back to World War II, and the victory gardens,” Van said. “Gardens produced and then folks had to find a way to preserve.”
In 1943, canneries were opened at and operated by neighborhood schools, with families taking the foods from their gardens to the canneries to be canned there for a small fee. The girls in home-economics classes prepared the vegetables for processing and the Future Farmers of America boys ran the boilers and canneries.
A similar cannery still exists in Callaway, where the Moores buy their supplies each year.
“Few folks preserve this way and it costs a little more to purchase the cans, but it does travel well after we complete the processing,” Moore said. Many guests went home with cans of the stew.
“One of the things I respect so much is how easy it is today,” Myra said. When her mother and aunts started the tradition, they grew everything in their gardens and canned it months before their stews. They also had to keep the wood fire going constantly under the huge black iron pots.
“Just remember our one rule,” the Moores quipped. “Once invited, you are invited for life!”
